Patriots WR Shares Encouraging Message Despite Trade Rumors
There are quite a few trade rumors and speculation swirling around the New England Patriots with the deadline coming up quickly on November 5th.
One player that has been mentioned in quite a few rumors is veteran wide receiver Kendrick Bourne. At this point in time, there is a very real possibility that Bourne could be on the move.
Despite all of the rumors, Bourne remains focused on helping the Patriots in any way he can. His mindset actually might end up making trading him difficult for New England.
Speaking to the media, Bourne opened up about helping the young players on the roster improve and get better. That is exactly what the Patriots need from their veterans.
“We have to keep helping young guys become who they truly want to be — they just can’t see it, the vision is not there," Bourne said. "It takes a village to raise a kid. So as a team, that’s what we are — we’re helping our young guys grow and we just have to keep fighting to help them be where they want to be.”
Bourne's team-first mentality is something that would be hard to part with. He has truly taken on a leadership role for the team.
While he might be hard to part with, the NFL is a business. Bourne doesn't seem likely to be a long-term fit with New England.
In order to get back into contention, the Patriots will need to add as much talent as they can. If Bourne truly isn't going to be around long-term, trading him for some draft capital would be wise.
Regardless of what ends up happening, Bourne's stance amid all of the speculation and trade rumors is impressive. He clearly loves being in New England and is will to put in the work to help the rebuild along.
Looking ahead to the NFL trade deadline, it will be interesting to see what the Patriots end up doing. Bourne's name will most likely continue to be heard swirling around in the rumor mill.
