Patriots Veteran Scores First Career Touchdown
In his first five seasons in the NFL, splitting time with the Jacksonville Jaguars and Las Vegas Raiders, edge rusher K'Lavon Chaisson hasn't truly found his footing that led to him being drafted in the first round out of college. After signing with the New England Patriots this past offseason, he's found a second wind in his career.
And in the team's 31-13 victory over the Tennessee Titans in Week 7, he also found another thing he hadn't found before: the end zone. Chaisson rushed the passer in the third quarter, and Titans rookie quarterback Cam Ward lost control of the ball. Chaisson scooped it up and waltzed into the end zone for his first career touchdown and what was a game-changing moment in the team's second half resurgence.
"Yeah, that was huge," Chaisson said postgame. "I think that first thing we was talking about at halftime is stop waiting on somebody to make a play and be the one to make the play so. Vrabes kept emphasizing that for sure. It's something we went over all week and just came to the matching the hand and being able to recover the ball and get in the box."
It was a return game for his head coach, as Mike Vrabel spent time with the Titans as their head coach. It's a game the team wanted to win for their coach.
"It's something that we needed obviously," Chaisson said. "We were feeling like the energy on the defense wasn't up to par like we would like it to be, so it was a jump start to get it going and man, I felt like we just started rolling after that for sure."
While Vrabel tried to keep it even-keeled during the week, the players on the roster
"Man, it's crazy. The whole week obviously we tried emphasizing this being a regular game regular week," Chaisson said. "But man, when you gain such a bond with your peers and obviously with your coach, man, they try not to make it more than what it is, just keep a level head, but you know it's personal for them. And we just want to play hard for him and give him everything we got to make sure they come out on top and get that exact feeling that they would like to feel at the end of the game. So definitely was some extra juice on the defensive end to make sure that our guys, anybody that came from this team or just was a part of this organization in any way, that they got their revenge and they came out on top."
It wasn't just the touchdown that Chaisson got involved in. Later in the game, the edge rusher recorded his second sack of the game. That bumps his total up to 4.5 on the year, and is just two sacks away from setting a new career high.
Chaisson signed a one-year cheap free agent deal in May, and he's making the most of his opportunities. The victory in Nashville was just another example of what was the Patriots' best defensive free agent signing of the year thus far.
"We're exactly who we say we are," Chaisson said. "Just continue to believe in what we praise inside our facility and just keep going. Every week is a new week. So, it's an opportunity that we got to go back home and win games at home for sure and get our home team and our crowd on our back."
