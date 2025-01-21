Patriots Land Bears Star WR in Blockbuster Trade Proposal
The New England Patriots are widely expected to try and find a star No. 1 wide receiver this offseason for young quarterback Drake Maye. Quite a few names have already been tossed around as targets.
Among those names are Tee Higgins, Stefon Diggs, Amari Cooper, and Chris Godwin. However, there are plenty of other options.
Outside of free agency, they are some big names who could be available for trade. One of those players is Chicago Bears wideout DJ Moore, who could find himself on the move depending on how things go during the offseason.
Could the Patriots be a potential trade suitor for Moore this offseason?
That is exactly what Alan Goldsher of Chicago Bears on SI has suggested. He even put together a potential trade package for New England to acquire Moore from the Bears.
In his trade proposal, the Patriots would acquire Moore and a 2025 seventh-round pick from Chicago in exchange for tight end Hunter Henry and a 2025 second-round pick.
Giving up Henry would be a tough move to make, but New England could focus on re-signing Austin Hooper or bringing in another tight end to replace him if they did make this kind of trade.
During the 2024 NFL season with the Bears, Moore ended up playing in 17 games, catching 98 passes for 966 yards and six touchdowns. He is a legitimate No. 1 wide receiver.
At 27 years old, Moore would fit the long-term picture for the Patriots as well. Moore still has two years left on his contract following the 2024 season.
New England would be wise to look into the idea of trading for Moore if they miss out on Higgins. If he's made available, the Patriots should be one of the more aggressive suitors.
Maye has already shown off legitimate superstar potential. Bringing in elite weapons like Moore and possibly another piece could be exactly what the offense needs to become one of the best in the NFL.
All of that being said, this is just a suggestion that could make sense. No one knows if Chicago is going to make Moore available on the trade block or if New England would have interest in him.
However, Moore is certainly a name to keep an eye on.
