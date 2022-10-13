Patriots Matthew Judon vs. Cowboys Micah Parsons: NFL's Most Feared Rusher?

FOXBORO — When the New England Patriots signed linebacker Matthew Judon to a four-year, $56 million contract following the 2020 season few could have predicted the impactful seasons that were ahead. He quickly emerged as one of the league's best defensive players and an instant team leader.

Judon finished the 2021 regular season with 60 tackles, including 14 tackles for loss, and a fumble recovery to go with a career-high 12.5 sacks in 17 games.

The three-time Pro Bowler is off to another hot start in Year 2 in New England, earning AFC Defensive Player of the Week after registering seven quarterback pressures and two sacks last Sunday.

New England's dominant defense was on full display in a 29-0 shutout win over the Detroit Lions in Week 5, highlighted by a Judon strip-sack that was returned for a touchdown by Kyle Dugger. The 30-year-old made Patriots history by becoming the first player to record a sack in the team’s first five games.

Despite the stellar performance by New England’s defense, and Judon getting more than his share of the production on the Patriots’ pass rush, the defensive leader pointed out that it’s just one game.

"As much as we want to ride this game or build off this game, next week's going to be different and we've got to show up again next week,” Judon said. “You got to take it one week at a time. It's difficult in this league to win games."

With Judon playing at an All-Pro level through the first five weeks of the season, it has the Patriots linebacker challenging some elite company to lead the NFL in sacks.

Judon has leaped into the top four on the most sacks prop. Dallas Cowboys pass rusher Micah Parsons is the favorite at +500 with San Francisco 49ers’ Nick Bosa and Las Vegas Raiders’ Maxx Crosby behind him at +550 and +600, respectively. Judon’s odds to lead the league in sacks sit at +750.

All four are tied after five weeks atop the sacks leaderboard with six. This time last year, Judon had 6.5 sacks but then didn’t register a sack until Week 8. He was also held without a sack in his final five games, something Judon acknowledged over the summer that he's looking to fix this season.

"Conditioning down the stretch. It's a long season, and I got to be fresh," Judon said in a sports radio interview back in August. "I have been asking some older veterans how they did it, how they went through and made it through year after year being great, throughout the whole season. That's a big thing I'm working on."

The next month does present intriguing opportunities. Following a matchup with the Browns this Sunday, who are second in pass block grade, New England takes on the Chicago Bears, the New York Jets, the Indianapolis Colts, and New York, again. Those teams are in the bottom 10 in pass protection, which presents a substantial opportunity for Judon to rack up sacks to keep pace with Parsons.

