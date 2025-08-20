Patriots Reportedly Open to Trading Veteran DB
Kyle Dugger's playing time with the New England Patriots from 2020 to 2024 had been through the roof. The second round pick had become a captain on defense and one of the more versatile safeties in the league. Now, he's reportedly getting shopped.
According to multiple reports, including Andrew Callahan of the Boston Herald and Jordan Schultz of FOX Sports, the Patriots are open to listening to trade talks for Dugger.
Per Schultz, "Dugger is still viewed as a talented, impactful player and there are several teams where he'd be a much better scheme fit. The contract will complicate any deal, and one source said New England would likely need to eat money just to make it a conversation."
The contract that hands over Dugger's head (a recently-signed four-year mega-extension worth $58 million and $32.5 million guaranteed) is clearly the one deterrent that teams might turn their heads at for the safety in trade talks. While Dugger's versatility as a safety and an in-the-box hybrid linebacker is evident on the field, his high cap hit now looks like a black eye on the Patriots' front office from a year ago.
Dugger, along with outside linebacker Anferenee Jennings, has seen his preseason playing time tick up this summer. It's in part to the newer defensive scheme brought in by Mike Vrabel and defensive coordinator Terrell Williams, who spoke to the players' fits on Tuesday.
“In my mind, there is no depth chart right now, we’re just playing guys,” Williams told reporters prior to practice. “I don’t know what they were before, or - we don’t really look at that. So they’re out there competing just like the rest of the guys.
“It doesn’t matter what your status was or what people think it should be, everybody’s out there competing, and those guys are doing a good job.”
But are both players -- including Dugger, who can play all over the field -- deemed as "fits" for the Patriots?
“Of course they’re fits,” Williams said. “I mean, they play hard. They play physical. So I mean, everybody’s competing for jobs right now.”
Dugger put together a really solid start to his professional career. The Lenoir-Rhyne product, first deemed a reach during the 2020 draft process, has great football instincts and a nose for the ball. Dugger has a knack for finding a way to score on defense and even worked in as a returner during his rookie season. However, a lingering ankle injury hampered his speed and agility and he was clearly not the same player in 2024.
Should the Patriots decide to move on with Dugger after five years, his talent could easily get them a third round pick back in return. But because he's coming off an injury and the major contract implications that come with him, a late pick on day three may be the only recourse for New England.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!