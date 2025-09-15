Patriots React to RB's Historic Kick Return TD
Just one week removed from returning a 41-yard kickoff against the Las Vegas Raiders in Week 1, New England Patriots running back Antonio Gibson turned in an amazing encore in Week 2.
Facing a 27-23 deficit with just over seven minutes remaining in the Pats’ Sunday afternoon game against the Miami Dolphins, Gibson returned a fourth-quarter kick 90 yards for a touchdown — the 29th kickoff return for a touchdown in team history. In the process, he placed the Patriots in position to secure the 33-27 victory at Hard Rock Stadium, moving them to 1-1 on the season.
In addition to being cheered on by his teammates, coach Mike Vrabel — who earned his first victory as Patriots head coach — excitedly chased Gibson almost the entire way along Pats' sideline. When the veteran running back was told postgame that his coach was running nearly in step with him, he responded in a manner which was sure to make Vrabel proud.
“If he almost caught me then I need to run faster,” Gibson said.
Gibson, a five-year NFL veteran, has a multi-faceted skill set which has allow him to remain a comfortable fit with the Patriots, while distinguishing himself from his competition — speciafically his teammates Rhamondre Stevenson and TreVeyon Henderson. Still, Gibson’s skill set, combined with his mental toughness, saw him rise to the occasion on Sunday, responding to a near-backbreaking 74-yard punt return for a touchdown by Miami’s Malik Washington with a 90-yard game winner of his own.
Through it all, he earned both accolades and respect from his head coach.
”We had to have those guys be weapons for us,” Vrabel told reporters postgame of both Gibson and Stevenson. “Too many times we had penalties, and we didn’t respond. But Rhamondre answered and then Gibby answered … It just takes one play. That’s exactly what Rhamondre did to get us out of that lull. We unfortunately just gave up the punt return [to Washington] but then answered, and Gibby answered and that unit answered. Again, I felt like we were willing to get into a street fight. We had a little lull, and we didn’t pack it up and quit.”
Despite New England’s offensive struggles last season, Gibson was one of the team’s few bright spots. The 6’ 228-pound back logged 538 yards on 120 carries with one touchdown while catching 23 passes for 206 yards. While Gibson’s 2024 statistics may not leap off the page, his career resume supports his prowess. Throughout his tenure with the Washington Commanders, he amassed 2,643 yards on 642 attempts with 22 touchdowns. The Memphis product has also proven to be as effective as a backfield receiver. He has caught 172 passes for the Commanders, while accumulating 1,283 yards and seven touchdowns.
Though he faced legitimate challenges for his roster spot during training camp and the preseason, Gibson’s veteran savvy and multi-faceted skill set earned him the chance to remain in New England. With perhaps the exception only of Vrabel, no Patriot was happier to see Gibson dive into the Miami end zone than quarterback Drake Maye.
“I was right there actually … I was right there watching him,” Maye said of Gibson’s scoring kick return. ”I saw him kind of cut it around the edge, and the kicker didn’t know where he was at. He just kept turning, and I knew he wasn’t catching it then. What a play. Like I said, they made a play on special teams, we make a play. That’s this league. It’s close games, and you’ve got to come out in one-score games. You’ve got to come out on top. That was awesome.”
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!