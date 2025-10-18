Patriots Country

Patriots HC Praises Harold Landry III Before Titans Revenge Game

After spending multiple seasons with head coach Mike Vrabel down in Tennessee, this veteran pass rusher has impressed during his first season as a member of the New England Patriots.

Ethan Hurwitz

Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Oct 5, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) pressures Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen (17) during the first half at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images / Mark Konezny-Imagn Images
Once Mike Vrabel was hired as the New England Patriots head coach, it was almost certain that he would be bringing along some of his past players from when he was with the Tennessee Titans. When the news broke that edge rusher Harold Landry was cut loose by the Titans, it was almost a sure-fire signing for the Patriots.

Almost immediately after, the Patriots and Landry inked a three-year deal worth $43.5 million, and the vet has made the hefty investment worth it on the field. Landry started the season pressuring quarterbacks at a clip that ranked near the top of the league, and his 4.5 sacks currently lead New England.

Ahead of Landry's return to Tennessee this week, his head coach spoke highly about what makes the person off the field just as special as the player on the field.

"I mean, I've been with Harold for a long time," Vrabel told reporters this week. "I've watched him grow, I've watched him get married, I've watched him have kids, I've watched his kids grow up, I've watched them play baseball and then they've got football now. He's got a great family, there's a good balance to what he does, and his family is important to him, which I appreciate. When he's here, he works, he comes in early, he's diligent and he works. When he goes home, he appreciates his family."

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) walks to the practice fields for tra
Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Harold Landry III (2) walks to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images / Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In the team's Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Patriots got a little scare when Landry got banged up and was helped off the field. He quickly made his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline, and according to the CBS broadcast, refused to wear any kind of knee brace after the blue tent went down.

That's the type of player Landry is, Vrabel said. Throughout the week, he had been listed on the injury report -- including some days where he did not participate. On the Patriots' final report of the week, he was given a questionable designation and is trending in the right direction for his revenge game in Nashville.

"He's a professional," Vrabel said. "You don't have to track him down. You don't have to worry that he's going to be in the weight room or in treatment. He's versatile, he's done a lot for us in Tennessee and now doing that here. So again, he's been a good addition to this football team."

Ethan Hurwitz
ETHAN HURWITZ

Ethan Hurwitz is a writer for Patriots on SI. He works to find out-of-the-box stories that change the way you look at sports. He’s covered the behind-the-scenes discussions behind Ivy League football, how a stuffed animal helped a softball team’s playoff chances and tracked down a fan who caught a historic hockey stick. Ethan graduated from Quinnipiac University with both a bachelor’s and master’s degree in journalism, and oversaw The Quinnipiac Chronicle’s sports coverage for almost three years.

