Patriots HC Praises Harold Landry III Before Titans Revenge Game
Once Mike Vrabel was hired as the New England Patriots head coach, it was almost certain that he would be bringing along some of his past players from when he was with the Tennessee Titans. When the news broke that edge rusher Harold Landry was cut loose by the Titans, it was almost a sure-fire signing for the Patriots.
Almost immediately after, the Patriots and Landry inked a three-year deal worth $43.5 million, and the vet has made the hefty investment worth it on the field. Landry started the season pressuring quarterbacks at a clip that ranked near the top of the league, and his 4.5 sacks currently lead New England.
Ahead of Landry's return to Tennessee this week, his head coach spoke highly about what makes the person off the field just as special as the player on the field.
"I mean, I've been with Harold for a long time," Vrabel told reporters this week. "I've watched him grow, I've watched him get married, I've watched him have kids, I've watched his kids grow up, I've watched them play baseball and then they've got football now. He's got a great family, there's a good balance to what he does, and his family is important to him, which I appreciate. When he's here, he works, he comes in early, he's diligent and he works. When he goes home, he appreciates his family."
In the team's Week 6 victory over the New Orleans Saints, the Patriots got a little scare when Landry got banged up and was helped off the field. He quickly made his way to the blue medical tent on the sideline, and according to the CBS broadcast, refused to wear any kind of knee brace after the blue tent went down.
That's the type of player Landry is, Vrabel said. Throughout the week, he had been listed on the injury report -- including some days where he did not participate. On the Patriots' final report of the week, he was given a questionable designation and is trending in the right direction for his revenge game in Nashville.
"He's a professional," Vrabel said. "You don't have to track him down. You don't have to worry that he's going to be in the weight room or in treatment. He's versatile, he's done a lot for us in Tennessee and now doing that here. So again, he's been a good addition to this football team."
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!