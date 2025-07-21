Patriots Coach Issues Confident Claim Ahead of Training Camp
Going into the first year under head coach Mike Vrabel, the New England Patriots made a clear emphasis on getting their situations ironed out on their offensive and defensive lines, not only by bringing in big-time staples like left tackle Will Campbell and defensive tackle Milton Williams on each end, but by making a few starting-level additions around the edges.
Before the team has even taken a snap in preseason, however, it seems like those changes on the roster have made a noticeable impression on this coaching staff.
Heading into the Patriots' training camp next week, one assistant who's taken notice of the Patriots' improvements, offensive line coach Doug Marrone, had an interesting quality to note in the beginning stages of his work with the team –– specifically crediting the trenches on both ends during the latest episode of Forged in Foxborough.
"It's probably the best camp I've ever been a part of as far as how the offensive and defensive line work against each other," said Marrone.
Marrone's an experienced mind in the NFL, spending time as an offensive line coach in the league dating back to 2002, holding the same role at the college level, as well as elevating to the head coach of the Buffalo Bills and Jacksonville Jaguars through the 2010s. To have his vote of confidence in this group on both ends is pretty noteworthy.
It's also a solid quality to have in check when considering how the Patriots had fared in the trenches last offseason. From having some of the worst protection offensively through 2024 while also nearing the bottom of the league from a defensive standpoint, both lines have already taken solid steps forward within just one offseason led by Vrabel, based on the comments from those up close and personal in the building.
Time will tell if the Patriots' changes pan out as expected, especially when it centers upon the trenches, but in Marrone's eyes, they pass the early sniff test.
