Patriots HC Praises Drake Maye's Efficiency
New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye made waves throughout Week 2 of the 2025-26 NFL season.
Sunday saw the Patriots capture their first win of the year, which also happened to be the first franchise win under new head coach Mike Vrabel. The Pats now hold a 1-1 record after the 33-27 win over the Miami Dolphins. Second-year quarterback and captain Drake Maye finished the game against Miami by throwing for 230 yards and two touchdowns on 19 completions out of 23 attempts.
Vrabel said Maye's efficiency against Miami is not to be overlooked.
"I thought [Drake Maye] was hugely efficient," Vrabel said at his Monday press conference. "The ball went where it was supposed to go, he was decisive [and} I thought he did a great job of transferring up into the pocket and setting his depth and transferring up, being really good with the football ... When you can climb the pocket and remain a thrower and keep your eyes down field, that's when you can hit some plays."
Maye also rushed for one touchdown on a six-yard play towards the end of the third quarter.
The signal caller was drafted as the No. 3 overall pick in the 2024 NFL Draft and was the first Patriot since Drew Bledsoe to be selected in the top five since 1993. Maye signed a four-year fully-guaranteed contract worth $36.64 million back in May 2024.
Maye's rookie campaign last season produced a Pro Bowl selection and more than 2,200 passing yards.
The North Carolina native also finished his career at UNC after being named the ACC Rookie of the Year (2022) and being named a Manning Award Finalist (2023).
"Oh man, Drake's a hell of a player. A dog. I love playing for him," defensive tackle Christian Barmore said of Maye's play following the recent game. "He puts fire into us. Especially how he makes big plays, how he runs, excitement … I love playing for a guy like that."
It's also being reported that Maye rushed right over to the team’s equipment manager following the conclusion of play against Miami in order to make sure the game ball was kept safe so it could be given to Vrabel for his first career Patriots' win.
