Patriots' Offense Has One Remaining Question
The New England Patriots' offense underwent some major changes this offseason across multiple areas, and if all goes right, should combine for the right set of improvements that gives this group their chance at a major bounce back year on the horizon, and one that should play out with more than four wins to their name.
However, while it's been a productive past few months in New England, there might be one major question the Patriots will have to respond to early on next season, and perhaps even as early as training camp, to truly cement that added confidence in their status for the 2025 campaign.
For The Athletic's Chad Graff, that top question on the Patriots' board centers upon one main factor: Did they do enough to fix the offensive line?
"They were just spring practices, and it’s wise not to put too much stock into those sessions, especially for linemen, since pads haven’t come on yet," Graff wrote. "Now, with that caveat out of the way, the Patriots’ O-line struggled against the team’s front seven. That’s especially concerning since it’s not like the Patriots have a top-end group of edge rushers. Maybe it was just a learning curve for first-round pick Will Campbell. And maybe Morgan Moses was adjusting to a new scheme. And maybe Garrett Bradbury won’t even be the starter if he loses the center job to third-round pick Jared Wilson. But it wasn’t a great spring for the group."
The Patriots' rough spring practice sessions could be attributed to a good front-seven performance, a poor output by this offensive line, or a combination of both. Either way, it doesn't bode well for Maye's future protection to already see a few lapses in his unit upfront, albeit while shown during OTAs and minicamp without pads.
It's not something to sound the alarms over, but definitely something to keep in the back of mind.
New England will be rolling out a new combination of returning, new and rookie additions on their five-man unit on the offensive line, which, on paper, seems to be a step in the right direction from 2024.
However, with those adjustments comes the need for time to gain that chemistry and prove themselves as a consistent, sustainable group to roll out on a week-to-week basis. And at this point in the summer, New England hasn't quite been able to establish that confidence.
If this offensive line can prove they're able to protect Maye better than his first year in the mix, New England's scoring attack could be on the verge of being one of the most improved throughout next season. But it remains to be seen whether that idea will come to fruition for the Patriots later this year.
