Former Patriots FB Nominated For Massachusetts Pirates Hall of Fame
After winning three Super Bowl titles during his playing career, a former New England Patriots draft pick has been handed another honor following it.
Fullback Patrick Pass -- who spent seven seasons with the Patriots -- was nominated to the Massachusetts Pirates Hall of Fame. The local indoor football team, which was founded in 2018, announced the creation of their own HOF. Pass is one of the 28 players/coaches/contributors to be nominated for the inaugural class.
Pass was drafted by the Patriots back in 2000, 40 picks after Tom Brady was selected. During his stint in New England, he played in 78 games and found the end zone four times. He totalted 526 yards on the ground and added 570 through the air.
After his time on the field, which also saw him have stops with the Houston Texans and New York Giants, Pass later joined the state's newest pro team, the Massachusetts Pirates. That franchise was originally part of the National Arena League for three seasons before joining the Indoor Football League. The now-41-year-old Pass became Massachusetts' head coach in 2020 (before the season was cancelled due to COVID-19) and led the team to its first title the following season.
"Coach Pass has been a fixture in the Pirates (organization) since its inception," the Pirates wrote on social media. "He accepted a position as director of player development in 2019 and then became the head coach at the end of that season. After 2020, Pass coached the Pirates to the IFL's title with a 37-34 overtime victory over the Arizona Rattlers as the team finished with a 14-3 record. The following season, the 3x Super Bowl Champion of the New England Patriots moved back to the front office, where he continues to provide guidance and leadership with player development."
Following the 2021 season, Pass moved into an executive role with the franchise, become the director of football personnel development, a role he remained in through the 2023 season.
Two seasons ago, Pass's tenure with the organization faded as the former fullback was suspended by the league indefinitely after he and multiple players entered the stands and argued with fans. Pass was fined.
"First and foremost, we do not condone the behavior and the events that occurred (July 2) between our organization, the Rattlers and their fan base," Pirates owner Jared Yatim said in a statement issued after the altercation. "I want to sincerely apologize on behalf of the Pirates to all those affected and we want to thank the great fans of Arizona for their continued support of the league. ... We don't preach that type of behavior and try to emphasize the importance of balancing a passionate competitiveness while keeping things between the whistles and on the field. In saying that however, I do not want a single incident to summarize the character of the players and staff involved."
Along with Pass, wide receiver Mardy Gilyard, offensive lineman Thomas Clariborne, defensive back Harlan Miller, and broadcaster Mick Moninghoff have been the other nominees publically announced by the franchise. Fans are able to vote on the inductees starting September 28.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!