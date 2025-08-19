Patriots Rookie OL Reveals Reason for Role Reduction
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — Heading into last week’s joint practices with the Minnesota Vikings, New England Patriots rookie offensive lineman Jared Wilson appeared to have the inside track on earning the starting spot at left guard.
Yet, the former Georgia Bulldog somewhat mysteriously found himself relegated to reserve duty for both the Patriots’ final joint session in Minnesota, and their preseason game 2 victory over the Vikings on Saturday — replaced in each instance by veteran center Ben Brown.
Unsurprisingly, Wilson‘s practice status was among the more intriguing on-field topics during Monday’s practice. Not only was he an active participant, Wilson was also back at his familiar spot as the team’s top option at left guard. At the conclusion of practice, New England’s third-round selection in April’s draft set the record straight on his recent shift within the depth chart.
“I’m feeling good … body’s just a little banged up, just like everybody else’s,” Wilson told reporters post practice. “I just had a little tweak in the ankle. It’s fine now. Everybody tweaks their ankle. Everybody rolls their ankle, especially as an offensive lineman. Do what you got to do to get back on the field.”
Despite the temporary disruption to his spot within the starting lineup, Wilson’s ankle did not keep him from playing against Minnesota. After being spotted working out with head coach Mike Vrabel during pregame warmups, Brown got the nod, while the team opted to relegate Wilson to reserve duty. Though Brown played well against a formidable Vikings’ defense, Wilson’s return to the top spot on Monday made it clear that the positional competition is still very much alive — a point echoed by Vrabel on Monday.
“We'll continue to evaluate that spot and that rotation and where we're at competing and trying to make sure that we're giving everybody the opportunity in there,” Vrabel said. ”From the center and the left guard, we’re just trying to figure out what the best combination is.”
Having been selected with the No. 95 pick of the 2025 NFL Draft, Wilson has the chance to become an eventual draft steal. Known for his athleticism and versatility, Wilson has already provided a boost to a beleaguered Pats offensive line in desperate need of both. His 4.84 seconds of running time in the 40-yard dash placed him at the top of his position at the NFL Scouting Combine. It has also helped ease his transition from reserve center to a potential starting left guard.
Although decisions on the matter are yet to be made, Vrabel understands that the duties of those assigned to protect quarterback Drake Maye are vital to the team’s early success. Therefore, he will provide Brown. Wilson and any other lineman in the running the time he requires to fully showcase his value to the Pats’ new-look line.
”We're going to continue to coach all these guys,” Vrabel added. “Whether it's Jared or Ben [Brown] or Caedan [Wallace], about staying inside out and being patient in their set and timing their punch.”
