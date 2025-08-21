Patriots WR Undergoing Season-Ending Surgery
It looks like New England Patriots wide receiver and 2024 second-round pick Ja'Lynn Polk won't be seeing the field for this coming regular season.
According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, wide receiver Ja'Lynn Polk will miss the entire 2025 season due to a shoulder injury that requires surgery. Polk had reportedly seen multiple specialists, with surgery being determined as the best course of action, now eyeing a full return for 2026.
Polk, who was selected with the 37th pick in the 2024 NFL Draft, has yet to live up to expectations following his standout season with Washington alongside Michael Penix Jr. During his first year in the mix with the Patriots, he had 15 games played and seven starts to log 12 total receptions for 87 yards, paired with two touchdowns.
Undoubtedly, it's a tough blow for Polk and his hopes of getting on track for year two after a bumpy rookie season in New England.
Leading up to Week 1, the sense was that the 23-year-old may start the year on Injured Reserve with sights set on a return midway through the year. Instead, he'll undergo surgery to sideline him for a few months, hopefully getting him back to 100% in preparation for next camp.
Following the news of Polk's absence for the entire year, the focus shifts towards what's to come for the remainder of this Patriots receiving room with roster cutdown day right around the corner.
As the Patriots look primed to carry potentially seven receivers on the roster amid Efton Chism's recent breakout to force his way on board, and Polk is now officially not one of those names, the focus shifts towards a handful of names for that final spot.
Perhaps the most notable name to watch, though, could be 2024 fourth-round pick Javon Baker, who, like Polk, also comes off a turbulent rookie year, and questions of whether he'll wind up getting a second year in New England, but now may have the space available on the roster to get that opportunity.
The Patriots will finalize their Week 1 receiving room and official 53-man roster on Tuesday, August 26th.
