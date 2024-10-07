Patriots Pressed to Bench QB
The New England Patriots were unable to pick up a win this week. Once again, they came up just short, falling to the Miami Dolphins by a final score of 15-10.
Jacoby Brissett and the offense struggled to get anything going. That has been a growing trend throughout the first five weeks of the year.
Over the last couple of weeks, the calls for the Patriots to make a quarterback change have been growing louder. After the team's fourth straight loss, those calls have gotten even more aggressive. Fans are tired of seeing an offense that can't throw the football.
Drake Maye, the team's No. 3 overall pick in the first round of the 2024 NFL Draft, has been sitting on the bench. New England has tried not to throw him out on the field too early.
Now, Zachary Rotman of FanSided has pressed the Patriots to make a quarterback change. He thinks it's time for Brissett to hit the bench and for Maye to take over.
"At this point, it's probably time to see what Drake Maye can do. If they still won't go to Maye, let someone else see what they can do in this offense. It likely won't happen yet, but it's very clear that Brissett is not it," Rotman writes.
As good of a story as it would have been for Brissett to find success this season, it was never likely. Throughout his career, he has been a solid backup, but there's a reason that he hasn't been a starter for long in every place he has gone.
New England will have to make a tough decision. Are they ready to give the keys to their rookie quarterback? Or, do they keep struggling and losing with Brissett at the helm?
So far this season, Brissett has completed 58.5 percent of his pass attempts for 696 yards, two touchdowns, and an interception. Those numbers just aren't going to get the job done.
It will be interesting to see what first-year head coach Jerod Mayo chooses to do. The most likely outcome is that he sticks with Brissett. But, a change could be on the horizon.
Expect to hear a lot more about the Patriots' quarterback situation in the coming days. Maye is still expected to start at some point this season, but that time may not be now.
