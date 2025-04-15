Patriots Country

Patriots Trade Number Four Pick in New Mock Draft

In a new mock draft, the New England Patriots send their number four overall pick down south to the Dallas Cowboys.

Kevin Sinclair

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) stiff arms Kentucky Wildcats defensive back Maxwell Hairston (1) in the first quarter of an NCAA college football game at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin, Texas on Saturday, Nov. 24, 2024. / Ricardo B. Brazziell/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
To get a feel for the types of trade offers the New England Patriots could receive on Day One of the NFL Draft, On SI made use of the Pro Football Network draft simulator.

In the first attempt, an intriguing offer surfaced - among several others - from Dallas. In exchange for New England’s fourth overall pick, the Cowboys offered the No. 12 overall pick packaged with its second-round (#44) and third-round (#77) picks. 

After accepting the trade, we methodically went through the simulation, picking ideal players given New England’s positional needs and the players available at each slot in the draft. Below are the results along with analysis of each pick.

Round 1 (Pick 12)

Pairing Matthew Golden and his 10.29 speed with Stefon Diggs? Can you imagine the grin across Drake Maye’s face? The Athletic rates Matthew Golden the No. 2 receiver in the draft behind only Tetairoa McMillan. 

Texas Longhorns wide receiver Matthew Golden (2) celebrates catching a long pass for a first down near the end zone in the fourth quarter as the Texas Longhorns play the Arizona State Sun Devils in the Peach Bowl College Football Playoff quarterfinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia, Jan. 1, 2025. / Sara Diggins/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Round 2 (Pick 38)

First of all, it was surprising to see Jackson still available here. Second, New England needs serious help at tackle and across the interior. The national champ plays excellent football at the former and the latter. This would be a no-brainer after adding a big-play receiver.

Round 2 (Pick 44)

He’s not Abdul Carter but JT Tuimoloau may not be that far off. At 6-5, 270, he clocked a low-4.6 after recording 61 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 12 ½ sacks along with three pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles last season. 

Round 3 (Pick 69)

Wyatt Milum was a four-year starter at West Virginia where he hasn’t allowed a sack since 2021. He’s a consensus All-American at 6-7, 313 pounds. Why he isn’t projected as a consensus first-rounder is beyond my understanding. He’s a steal here. 

Round 3 (Pick 76)

A tight end? Yep, that’s right. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are in their 30’s, and Hooper only signed a one-year deal. Harold Fannin Jr. operated in a spread offense, recording a stunning 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Drake Maye will love this pickup, a mismatch out of the slot, and a project for the future.   

Round 3 (Pick 77)

With Stefon Diggs (6-0, 191) and Matthew Golden (5-11, 190) onboard, it’s time for a bigger boundary receiver in Savion Williams (6-4, 222). But he’s more than that, a former wildcat quarterback with 4.4 speed and outstanding skills on jet sweeps and gadget plays. He’s a one-of-a-kid, and combined with Golden, Fannin Jr. and the next pickup, the Patriots can strip the receiver position down to the studs and replace it with the 2025 draft class. 

Round 4 (Pick 106)

A slot receiver? But that’s Stefon Diggs’ job…Sure, but he’s played 10 seasons and he’s coming off an ACL tear. New England may as well begin prepping his understudy now, and Tez Johnson is an ideal candidate, a twitchy, dynamic route runner. 

Jan 1, 2025; Pasadena, CA, USA; Oregon Ducks wide receiver Tez Johnson (15) runs against the Ohio State Buckeyes in the second half in the 2025 Rose Bowl college football quarterfinal game at Rose Bowl Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images / Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Round 5 (Pick 144)

A 6-foot-5, 295-pound monster who benches 465 pounds and can play anywhere from the one-tech to the big end role. Rylie Mills is the perfect apprentice to work behind Barmore and Tonga. 

Round 5 (Pick 171)

While Milum and Jackson are excellent pickups, when it comes to solving the tackle issue, the Patriots remove any doubt by adding Jack Nelson (6-7, 318). The son of a former NFL guard, Nelson was a four-year starter at Wisconsin where they build great offensive linemen.

Round 7 (Pick 220)

One of many downhill sluggers available at this position, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was a fan favorite with his unorthodox rushing style. A former receiver, he clocked a 4.46 at the combine after checking in at 6-0, 217. What’s not to like? 

Round 7 (Pick 238)

Similar to where Milum projects, how is Craig Woodson consistently graded as a sixth or seventh-round pick? Perhaps it doesn’t matter. The Patriots get a steal here, capable of playing the field or the boundary or the slot, equipped with 4.45 speed and fearless yet efficient striking ability.

