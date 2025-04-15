Patriots Trade Number Four Pick in New Mock Draft
To get a feel for the types of trade offers the New England Patriots could receive on Day One of the NFL Draft, On SI made use of the Pro Football Network draft simulator.
In the first attempt, an intriguing offer surfaced - among several others - from Dallas. In exchange for New England’s fourth overall pick, the Cowboys offered the No. 12 overall pick packaged with its second-round (#44) and third-round (#77) picks.
After accepting the trade, we methodically went through the simulation, picking ideal players given New England’s positional needs and the players available at each slot in the draft. Below are the results along with analysis of each pick.
Round 1 (Pick 12)
- REC Matthew Golden (Texas)
Pairing Matthew Golden and his 10.29 speed with Stefon Diggs? Can you imagine the grin across Drake Maye’s face? The Athletic rates Matthew Golden the No. 2 receiver in the draft behind only Tetairoa McMillan.
Round 2 (Pick 38)
- OG/OT Donovan Jackson (Ohio State)
First of all, it was surprising to see Jackson still available here. Second, New England needs serious help at tackle and across the interior. The national champ plays excellent football at the former and the latter. This would be a no-brainer after adding a big-play receiver.
Round 2 (Pick 44)
- Edge JT Tuimoloau (Ohio State)
He’s not Abdul Carter but JT Tuimoloau may not be that far off. At 6-5, 270, he clocked a low-4.6 after recording 61 total tackles, 22 tackles for loss, and 12 ½ sacks along with three pass breakups and a pair of forced fumbles last season.
Round 3 (Pick 69)
- OT Wyatt Milum (West Virginia)
Wyatt Milum was a four-year starter at West Virginia where he hasn’t allowed a sack since 2021. He’s a consensus All-American at 6-7, 313 pounds. Why he isn’t projected as a consensus first-rounder is beyond my understanding. He’s a steal here.
Round 3 (Pick 76)
- TE Harold Fannin Jr. (Bowling Green)
A tight end? Yep, that’s right. Hunter Henry and Austin Hooper are in their 30’s, and Hooper only signed a one-year deal. Harold Fannin Jr. operated in a spread offense, recording a stunning 117 catches for 1,555 yards and 10 touchdowns in 2024. Drake Maye will love this pickup, a mismatch out of the slot, and a project for the future.
Round 3 (Pick 77)
- REC Savion Williams (TCU)
With Stefon Diggs (6-0, 191) and Matthew Golden (5-11, 190) onboard, it’s time for a bigger boundary receiver in Savion Williams (6-4, 222). But he’s more than that, a former wildcat quarterback with 4.4 speed and outstanding skills on jet sweeps and gadget plays. He’s a one-of-a-kid, and combined with Golden, Fannin Jr. and the next pickup, the Patriots can strip the receiver position down to the studs and replace it with the 2025 draft class.
Round 4 (Pick 106)
- REC Tez Johnson (Oregon)
A slot receiver? But that’s Stefon Diggs’ job…Sure, but he’s played 10 seasons and he’s coming off an ACL tear. New England may as well begin prepping his understudy now, and Tez Johnson is an ideal candidate, a twitchy, dynamic route runner.
Round 5 (Pick 144)
- DT Rylie Mills (Notre Dame)
A 6-foot-5, 295-pound monster who benches 465 pounds and can play anywhere from the one-tech to the big end role. Rylie Mills is the perfect apprentice to work behind Barmore and Tonga.
Round 5 (Pick 171)
- OT Jack Nelson (Wisconsin)
While Milum and Jackson are excellent pickups, when it comes to solving the tackle issue, the Patriots remove any doubt by adding Jack Nelson (6-7, 318). The son of a former NFL guard, Nelson was a four-year starter at Wisconsin where they build great offensive linemen.
Round 7 (Pick 220)
- RB Raheim Sanders (South Carolina)
One of many downhill sluggers available at this position, Raheim “Rocket” Sanders was a fan favorite with his unorthodox rushing style. A former receiver, he clocked a 4.46 at the combine after checking in at 6-0, 217. What’s not to like?
Round 7 (Pick 238)
- S Craig Woodson (Cal)
Similar to where Milum projects, how is Craig Woodson consistently graded as a sixth or seventh-round pick? Perhaps it doesn’t matter. The Patriots get a steal here, capable of playing the field or the boundary or the slot, equipped with 4.45 speed and fearless yet efficient striking ability.
