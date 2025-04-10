Patriots Country

Day Three Picks That Make Sense for Patriots

A trio of 2025 NFL Draft prospects that would make sense for the New England Patriots on Day Three.

Kevin Sinclair

Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrate a sack by Mills during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend.
Notre Dame defensive lineman Rylie Mills (99) and linebacker Jack Kiser (24) celebrate a sack by Mills during a NCAA college football game between Notre Dame and Stanford at Notre Dame Stadium on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2024, in South Bend. / MICHAEL CLUBB/SOUTH BEND TRIBUNE / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
The New England Patriots may be the most fascinating NFL team in terms of an entire off-season reconstruction. 

On defense, Milton Williams and Harold Landry are just two among several significant additions while Stefon Diggs was gift wrapped to Drake Maye, the young quarterback who needs more support through the upcoming NFL Draft. 

New England carries early first and second-round picks followed by a pair of third-round selections to wrap up Day Two of the draft. 

How about Day Three? 

Let’s look at three options that make sense for the Patriots. 

Miles Frazier, OG, LSU

Miles Frazier would be a smart draft pick for the New England Patriots who need to attack the guard position after scoring a left tackle.

At 6-foot-5 and more than 320 pounds, Frazier presents an NFL frame at the position. He’s physically capable of playing right away. Additionally, playing big-time football at LSU, facing the most dynamic defensive linemen in college football in recent years, he’s not just large and in charge. This is a battle-tested guard who has played in a prostyle system versus very challenging defensive fronts. 

The argument is obvious. New England needs help at guard and Frazier is more than capable of providing just that.

Savion Williams, WR, TCU

TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams
Nov 23, 2024; Fort Worth, Texas, USA; TCU Horned Frogs wide receiver Savion Williams (3) runs the ball against the Arizona Wildcats in the first quarter at Amon G. Carter Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Tim Heitman-Imagn Images / Tim Heitman-Imagn Images

Assuming the Patriots picked just one receiver among its four picks in the first three rounds, adding a 6-foot-4, 222-pound, freaky athlete like Savion Williams would bolster the receiver roster, provide a big, physical, and very capable pass-catcher on the boundary side, and it would make Drake Maye a happy camper. 

A three-year starter at TCU, Williams would add an interesting and dynamic element to the New England offense. As he showed electric ability with the ball in his hands as a wildcat quarterback, on jet sweeps, and other scripted plays to get the ball in his hands behind the line of scrimmage, Jeff Daniels could cook up effective gadget plays with Williams (who clocked a 4.48 in the NFL Combine). 

Let’s say, hypothetically, the Patriots landed Travis Hunter or Jaylin Noel early in the NFL Draft. Imagine coupling either with Williams in the rookie class. 

Now you probably see why this is an enticing possibility. 

Rylie Mills, DT, Notre Dame

Playing a lot of three-man fronts requires tall, long, physical defensive linemen at, near, or above 300 pounds, and position versatility is a plus. 

It’s why the Patriots selected Christian Barmore, and it’s why New England would be smart to select Notre Dame’s Rylie Mills. Playing all four years in South Bend, Mills is a 6-foot-5 athlete bouncing between 295 to 305 pounds. 

He’s played mostly three-technique but Mills would often bump outside to the big end position or slide inside into a one-tech role. Although he suffered a knee injury that wiped out the back end of Notre Dame’s playoff run, he recorded seven-and-a-half sacks last season, and 25 tackles for loss throughout his career. 

Twice, Mills made Bruce Feldman’s Freak List due to his 445-pound bench press and 580-pound squat. Simply put, this would be a smart late-round pickup for the Patriots to bolster an interior with Barmore, Khyiris Tonga, and others. 

