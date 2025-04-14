New England Patriots Best-Case Draft Scenario
Breaking down the best-case scenario for the New England Patriots in the 2025 NFL Draft.
As the New England Patriots approach the 2025 NFL Draft, how the fourth overall selection will play out remains a mystery, even if a handful of options collectively appear to be highly likely.
Let’s look at the best-case draft scenario for the Patriots, including a Day Two trade.
Round 1 (#4): Edge Abdul Carter (Penn State)
- New England’s dreams come true as two quarterbacks are selected among the top-three picks. Although Travis Hunter would thrill Patriots fans here, the fact is he could play his best football at cornerback, and it’s a deep receivers class where quality can be found deep into Day Two. In the end, New England lands the best pass rusher in the draft, bolstering a front-seven with Milton Williams, Christian Barmore, Harold Landry, and Robert Spillane.
Round 2 (#38): Receiver Jayden Higgins (Iowa State)
- Don’t overthink it. Jayden Higgins is above 6-foot-4 and 215 pounds with 4.4 speed, and he’s an excellent route runner. Last season, he managed to record 87 catches for 1,183 yards and nine touchdowns in the same offense as receiver Jaylin Noel, ranked by many among the top-five receivers in the 2025 draft class. This would be an excellent addition alongside Stefon Diggs, getting Drake Maye rolling in the passing game.
Round 3 (#69): Guard Tate Ratledge (Georgia)
- A four-year starter at Georgia at 6-foot-7 and 310 pounds, Tate Ratledge is probably the very best pass blocker among the crop of interior lineman, and he’s an absolute bull of a guard. There’s a quality tackle coming later in the round, and paired with Ratledge, Drake Maye’s protection will be upgraded considerably.
Round 3 (#77): Receiver Tre Harris (Ole Miss)
- Limited to only eight games, Tre Harris still put together 60 catches for over 1,000 yards and seven touchdowns last season. This guy is a fierce competitor for the football, capable of making jaw dropping catches in the most challenging situations. No matter what SEC power Harris faced, it seemed no one could stop him. He’d be a steal in Round 3 where he could potentially fall.
Round 3 (#91): Tackle Wyatt Milum (West Virginia, via trade)
- After trading picks from the fourth (#106) and fifth (#171) rounds to Tampa Bay for another third-round selection, the Patriots land an underrated tackle who should be a late-first or early-second-round selection in Wyatt Milum. At 6-foot-7, 313 pounds, he hasn’t allowed a sack since his freshman year at West Virginia.
Round 5 (#144): Receiver Xavier Restrepo (Miami)
- His modest 40-yard dash scared away most, so the Patriots score Cam Ward’s favorite target. There are three reasons Xavier Restrepo makes sense here. (1) Slot receiver Stefon Diggs has played 10 seasons, he’s coming off a knee injury, and it’s time to get a quality No. 2 ready. (2) At a strong 202 pounds, he’s played excellent football on the perimeter. And (3) although Higgins and Harris were selected, the Patriots must find Maye multiple options at receiver in this draft.
Round 7 (#220) Safety Craig Woodson (Cal)
- This could prove to be an absolute steal for the Patriots. A 4.45 sprinter with five interceptions over his three years as a starter, interchangeable across the field, the boundary, and the slot.
Round 7 (#238) Running back Phil Mafah (Clemson)
- A 6-foot, 235-pound sledgehammer to round out the draft? Why not? He rushed for over 2,000 yards and 21 touchdowns for Dabo Swinney over the last two seasons.
