Patriots Trail Giants at Halftime in Preseason Finale
The New England Patriots are locked in a preseason “battle of the backups” with the New York Giants for their preseason finale at MetLife Stadium.
Though many Patriots players are garnering some attention during Thursday’s matchup, those currently treading lightly on the roster bubble have absorbed the majority of the spotlight, thus far.
Here is a look at some observations from the first half with New England trailing the Giants 14-10.
Night Off for Many Notables
While several Patriots continue to fight for a spot within their respective position groups, approximately one-third of the team’s current roster are sitting out this matchup in the Meadowlands. Among the notables sitting out the preseason finale are Drake Maye, Christian Gonzalez, DeMario Douglas, Carlton Davis, Stefon Diggs, Kayshon Boutte, TreVeyon Henderson, Rhamondre Stevenson, K’Lavon Chaisson, Will Campbell, Hunter Henry, Efton Chism, Christian Barmore, Khyiris Tonga and Milton Williams.
Wooldridge Gets the Start
Despite veteran Josh Dobbs being in uniform, rookie Ben Woolridge played the entire first half. The Louisiana product struggled mightily, completing just nine passes for 76 yards and one touchdown. Wooldridge entered the game having played reasonably well in both training camp and the preseason. However, he failed to capitalize on solid field position on two separate occasions, while throwing behind his receivers, including an overt miss of receiver Javon Baker in the first quarter.
Still, Wooldridge was able to redeem himself with time expiring in the second quarter. The rookie capped a 14-play, 80-yard drive with a short-left touchdown strike to receiver Jeremiah Webb for 10 yards and the score.
Patriots Defense Surrenders Touchdowns
The Giants wasted little time in finding the end zone. Quarterback Jaxson Dart led New York on a five play, 65-yard drive, capped by a seven-yard touchdown pass to tight end Greg Dulcich. The drive was highlighted by a 50-yard catch-and-run from former Patriot Gunner Olszewski on 2nd and 6 from the Giants 39-yard line. While New England was missing several key starters,
New York doubled their lead with just over two minutes remaining in the first quarter. Following a 23-yard scramble by Dart, veteran Jameis Winston relieved the rookie by toddling a 27-yard touchdown pass to receiver Jalin Hyatt.
Rookie Kicker Struggles Early
On 4th-&-1 with just over three minutes remaining in the first quarter, coach Mike Vrabel decided to forgo the chance to notch the first down and chose to test rookie kicker Andres Borregales. The Miami product missed the 47-yard attempt wide right.
Borregales’ struggles appear to be a continuation from his performance against the Minnesota Vikings in preseason game two. He made one of his two field goal attempts during the win over the Vikings, a 51-yarder in the fourth quarter to extend the Patriots lead over the Vikings to 20-9. Still, the Pats rookie made as much noise for his miss — a wildly inaccurate 57-yard attempt which sailed wide-left in the second quarter.
With incumbent veteran Parker Romo having been the more consistent of the two, the heat on Borregales’ seat is notably high. Still, the rookie reminded the masses that he can connect in the face of adversity, making a 30-yard attempt with just over 12 minutes remaining in the second quarter,
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!