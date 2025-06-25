Patriots Urged to Make Blockbuster Trade for All-Pro WR
While most of the dust has settled around the New England Patriots' offseason and their major changes to come with it, perhaps this team could still have one move up their sleeve in an effort to upgrade this roster in one major way in the weeks leading up to training camp.
And in the eyes of some, perhaps that one aspired big move remaining could be at the wide receiver position in the form of a blockbuster trade going down.
Bleacher Report's Kristopher Knox recently linked the Patriots to an intriguing wide receiver trade candidate amid ongoing contractual concerns: Washington Commanders wideout Terry McLaurin.
"With good deep speed, great route skills and a knack for finding space in the secondary, McLaurin would be a tremendous asset for any team looking to develop a young signal-caller. Of course, that's precisely why Washington won't be eager to let him go," Knox wrote.
"Still, there's a non-zero chance that a contract standoff forces the Commanders to make a drastic move. Earlier this month, NFL insider Jordan Schultz reported that McLaurin has become 'frustrated with the lack of progress' on a new contract and 'unexpectedly' left voluntary workouts," he continued.
"Should the Commanders start openly listening to offers, the two-time Pro Bowler will fly up our trade board," Knox said. "Until then, he should still have the attention of receiver-needy teams such as the New England Patriots and the Steelers. New England has a promising second-year quarterback in Drake Maye who could use a reliable pass-catcher like McLaurin."
The Patriots already made a major statement in upgrading their wide receiver position this offseason in the form of bringing in veteran Stefon Diggs on a three-year deal during free agency. Yet, an acquisition of McLaurin would be an even more substantial move for Drake Maye and this offense.
Last year, as Jayden McDaniels' favorite target, McLaurin posted 82 catches for 1,096 yards with 13 touchdowns scored. One of the best receivers in the NFL last season, McLaurin is looking to get paid like it, and the Patriots stand out as one of the remaining teams with cap space on the books entering next season, making his fit in New England a bit more appealing.
Combine that with the troubles the position has seen in recent years, getting both the Commanders' wideout and Diggs in the same offseason would be leaps and bounds further from what was seen across the 2024 season.
The logistics of a McLaurin trade to New England could have a few wrinkles, whether that be the package the Patriots need to forfeit to pique the Commanders' interest in a move, or surrounding if Washington would even be willing to trade their All-Pro receiver.
However, if available and attainable, New England should be at the front of the line to take a swing on him.
