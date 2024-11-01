Patriots Urged to Make Steelers WR Trade
The 2024 NFL trade deadline is coming up and teams only have a few days left to make moves to either sell off talent or make additions that could help the pursuit of a Super Bowl. One team to watch very closely will be the New England Patriots.
Over the past few weeks, the Patriots have been one of the most talked about teams on the trade market before the Tuesday deadline. They have been talked about as a major potential seller.
New England has quite a few veteran players who simply do not fit the long-term outlook of the franchise. That could lead to a couple of trades happening.
Kendrick Bourne is a name that has been rumored to be a potential trade candidate. He's 29 years old and does not look to be part of the future at the wide receiver position.
However, there are a lot of contenders around the NFL who need help at the position.
With that in mind, Sports Illustrated has released a new column on one trade that each team in the NFL should make before the deadline. For the Patriots, they were urged to trade Bourne to the Pittsburgh Steelers in exchange for a seventh-round pick.
"The Patriots don’t have a ton of pieces to trade, but Bourne makes sense. Now healthy from a torn ACL, Bourne is signed for this year and two more, with base salaries of $5.5 million for each of the next two years. Pittsburgh needs a weapon opposite George Pickens. Bourne isn’t flashy but he’s been good for a long time, going for 406 yards in eight games last season before getting injured," they wrote.
This is not the first time that New England has been connected to a potential wide receiver trade with the Steelers. These two teams simply make perfect sense as trade partners.
Pittsburgh badly needs help at the wideout position. The Patriots have Bourne available, but they also have K.J. Osborn and Tyquan Thornton who could be moved. There are quite a few ways these two teams could come together on a trade.
Specifically looking at Bourne, he has played very sparingly this season. He has been working his way back from injury and is just now getting to full health.
Bourne has caught four passes for 29 yards. The numbers aren't great, but if the Steelers were to trade for him he could immediately break out in a new offense with a bigger role and full health.
While this is purely speculation, it's something to monitor. Bourne heading to Pittsburgh would make a ton of sense.
