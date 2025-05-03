Patriots Rookie Discloses Unusual Game Day Ritual
Professional athletes tend to be superstitious, and New England Patriots rookie tackle Will Campbell is apparently no exception.
However, there is no question that some athletes take their superstitions much further than others, and Campbell may very well fall into the "odd" category.
While speaking to reporters at his introductory press conference this week, the first-round draft pick revealed his game day ritual, which certainly raised some eyebrows.
“Every Friday — or now it will be Saturday — I eat the same thing for dinner, breakfast, lunch and pregame meal every day,” Campbell said.
Okay; that part is completely normal, and many football players (and athletes in general) probably employ the same routine. But that's when things got weird.
“I wear the same underwear under my pants since my sophomore year of high school," Campbell added. "They’re barely hanging on, but I’ll be able to make them work.”
As a sophomore in high school, you are either 15 or 16 years old. Campbell is now 21. He has surely gained a whole lot of weight since then, so the fact that he is even able to remain comfortable in the same underwear he wore when he was a teenager is, well, dubious, at best.
But hey, as long as Campbell can go out on the field and dominate every Sunday, his choice of clothing shouldn't really matter, right?
The Patriots selected the LSU product with the fourth overall pick of the NFL Draft last week and are hoping that he will be able to fill their glaring need at left tackle.
Campbell was widely viewed as the best offensive lineman in this year's draft class, so the fact that New England nabbed him with its top selection is hardly surprising.
We'll see if Campbell can make Drake Maye's job easier in 2025 and beyond.
