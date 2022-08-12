Skip to main content

WATCH: Lil'Jordan Humphrey Catches Bailey Zappe's Second TD Pass

Lil'Jordan Humphrey had a nice debut, catching six passes for 62 yards and a touchdown.

FOXBORO — New England Patriots wide receiver Lil'Jordan Humphrey caught quarterback Bailey Zappe's second touchdown pass of the night.

Zappe hit Humphrey for a 20-yard touchdown, giving New England a 21-20 lead late in the fourth quarter.

Humphrey entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent with the New Orleans Saints. He spent a couple of years jumping on and off of the practice squad while managing injuries, but then ultimately left town after a delayed recovery from an ankle injury.

Last season was by far his most productive season, as he caught 13 passes for 239 yards and two touchdowns. He played in 10 games, starting four, and was also a key member of the team’s special teams units.

In three college seasons, Humphrey shined in the 2018 season. He broke out with 86 catches for 1,176 yards and nine touchdowns. It led him to become the first non-quarterback since 1982 with a passing, rushing, and receiving touchdown for the Longhorns.

The 6-4, 225-pound Humphrey ran the 40-yard dash in 4.75 seconds at the NFL Scouting Combine. That time marked the slowest among the 2019 receiver prospects on hand in Indianapolis. 

Humphrey is competing with a deep group of receivers. The Patriots currently have Kendrick Bourne, Nelson Agholor, Jakobi Meyers, DeVante Parker, Tyquan Thornton, Tre Nixon, N’Keal Harry, Kristian Wilkerson, Ty Montgomery, and Malcolm Perry. Thornton also caught a touchdown pass tonight.

Humphrey is banking on being skilled enough as a possession receiver and blocker to beat out his competition and make the 53-man roster. Also his ability to work the middle of the field and find openings in zone coverage. 

