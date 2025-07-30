Three CBs Patriots Should Sign After Injury News
The New England Patriots have been dealt some rough injury news in the early stages of training camp, as their two starting cornerbacks — Christian Gonzalez and Carlton Davis — are both sidelined with separate ailments. Gonzalez is dealing with a bum hamstring, while Davis' issue is undisclosed.
The lack of cornerback depth was identified as a key problem all offseason for the Patriots, but they failed to address it, and now, they are facing the consequences.
Fortunately, there is still time for New England to make a rather impactful move to rectify the concern, but the Pats may need to act quickly.
Here are three cornerbacks the Patriots should consider signing as soon as possible.
Stephon Gilmore
Why not reunite with the man who won a Defensive Player of the Year award in New England back in 2019?
Stephon Gilmore played for the Pats between 2018 and 2021, getting traded midway through his final season with the team. He enjoyed a spectacular run in Foxborough, and since then, he has played for four different ball clubs.
The 34-year-old is clearly not the same player he once was, which is why he is still available in free agency this deep into the offseason. However, he showed last year with the Minnesota Vikings that he remains a serviceable player, and he is probably the best option for the Patriots at this juncture.
The question is whether or not Gilmore would actually want to play for New England, a team that will need a considerable amount of luck to make the playoffs in 2025.
Asante Samuel Jr.
How about keeping things in the family?
Patriots surely remember Asante Samuel Sr. quite fondly, as he spent the first five years of his career in New England between 2003 and 2007 and helped the Pats win a couple of Super Bowls.
Now, his son is available, and at only 25 years old, Asante Samuel Jr. is someone that the Patriots may be able to keep around for multiple seasons.
Samuel was actually really good when healthy with the Los Angeles Chargers, spending his first four NFL seasons out west. However, a shoulder/neck injury limited him to just four games in 2024 and resulted in surgery, which is why the former second-round pick remains on the market.
At this point, the Patriots may be able to land Samuel on a one-year prove-it deal, and if it works out, he could become a critical part of New England's secondary moving forward.
Rasul Douglas
This is probably the least desirable option, but it's better than nothing.
At the very least, Rasul Douglas has experience. He has played for four different NFL teams and made the playoffs with three of them. Last year, he started 15 games for the Buffalo Bills, recording 58 tackles and five passes defended.
Douglas could one hundred percent be had on an affordable one-year contract, so the Patriots would be remiss if they didn't at least consider it.
Best-case scenario, Gonzalez and Davis get healthy and Douglas serves as a great depth piece. Worst-case? One of Gonzalez or Davis (hopefully not both) struggle to stay healthy throughout the year, and Butler — a wily veteran — gets considerable playing time as a starter.
Either way, it's not a bad deal.
