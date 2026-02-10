5 Offensive Tackles The Patriots Could Target In 2026 Draft

Time to hit the reset button for the New England Patriots. After they lost the Super Bowl in gutting fashion to the Seattle Seahawks, the offseason and 2026 NFL Draft are next up on the schedule.

And how the Patriots' offensive line performed in the Super Bowl, it might be time to take a look at some potential tackle prospects in next April's draft. Starting left tackle Will Campbell struggled plenty in the postseason, and in the final game of the year, was credited with 14 pressures allowed -- the most by any player all season. But Campbell is still young and played relatively well during his rookie season.

Drafting an offensive tackle, especially high, would have to signal a developmental change behind starting right tackle Morgan Moses.

So here's a look at a few draft-eligible prospects (some expected to be taken early, some not) that could find their way to New England one way or another for the 2026 season.

Monroe Freeling (Georgia)

Freeling is a beast when it comes to exploding off the snap and getting to his guy. The left tackle can easily switch to right tackle should the Patriots want to spend a draft pick on him in April. The 6-foot-7 mauler has a massive wingspan and is fluid enough to move in space if need be. The Georgia Bulldog is expected to be one of the top tackles taken off the board and will likely be selected within the first 50 picks of the draft.

Jude Bowry (Boston College)

Do the Patriots want to dip in the local pool? There isn't anyone better in the New England region than Bowry, whose ability to play both sides would come into play for the Patriots. The 6-foot-5, 309-pound prospect is inconsistent in pass protection (something Patriots fans don't want to hear after Super Bowl LX), but wins in run blocking. According to Bleacher Report, he's the 10th-best tackle in the draft and should be a day three pick in either the fourth or fifth rounds.

Isaiah World (Oregon)

World fits the mold of what a swing tackle can be in the modern NFL. The Patriots currently have Vederian Lowe, Thayer Munford Jr. and Marcus Bryant as their backup tackles, and World can easily slot into that group with ease. His 2025 season wasn't as good as his 2024 season at Nevada, but his athleticism and twitchy skills will be a plus on his scouting report.

Gennings Dunker (Iowa)

Dunker was one of the Senior Bowl's biggest risers and has been mocked to the Patriots earlier in this process. The 22-year-old was part of the dominant Iowa offensive line that was given the Joe Moore Award for the best unit in all of college football, and has vastly improved on his three-star rating out of high school. Dunker is a beast at blocking in the second level, and rocks a mullet that is easily first-round caliber.

Kadyn Proctor (Alabama)

Proctor is a fierce blocker in pass protection. He's been ranked as high as a top-10 pick, but could slide down in the draft in what some experts call a weaker offensive tackle draft. The Alabama star is worth the high pick, though. The 40-game starter allowed just two sacks this past season and was named a Walter Camp All-American. Drafting Proctor would allow the Patriots to be flexible with how they want to organize their offensive line for 2026.

