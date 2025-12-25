Former Patriots Celebrate With Bill Belichick Christmas Stories

Former New England Patriots head coach Bill Belichick is going down in history of course, but perhaps not as the Ghost of Christmas Pats.

In a recent episode of their Quick Snap podcast, former Patriots David Andrews and Brian Hoyer shared some Belichick stories from their time playing under Belichick on Christmas.

"Probably the most important day of the week (for game preparation) is Thursday," Andrews said, h/t NBC Boston. "Thursdays are the hardest, maybe not physically, but mentally, being locked in -- it's a day that I think is probably the most important day of the week."

"So, we had to decide -- we're going to come in to work. Like, you've got to come in to work," Hoyer said. "And Bill kind of gave the spiel and said, 'Look, it's a wonderful holiday. It's great and I love Christmas, but with all due respect, f--- Christmas. We've got to come in here and work.'"

Hoyer went on to describe the former coach's logic, which made sense given the success they went on to achieve that season.

"It may have been 2018 on the road to our Super Bowl win," Hoyer said. "I think (Belichick) basically said, 'The best Christmas gift we can give to ourselves and our families and our friends is a win this Sunday.'"

The win in question marked the end of the Patriots' dynasty years, a useful reminder as the now-12-3 Patriots attempt to regain that former glory.

Belichick Wastes No Time on Christmas Morning

Recalling an earlier instance of Christmas under Belichick, Hoyer shared a story from 2009 where Belichick charged Matt Light with the task of figuring out a start time for practice on Christmas Day.

"(Belichick) was like, 'All right, Light, you're the leader of these guys. We've got to come in tomorrow for Christmas. Why don't you figure out what time you guys want to come in?'" Hoyer said.

"So, Matt basically polls the locker room. We go out and practice on the field. Bill's like, 'All right, Light, what did you come up with?" And Matt's like, 'You know, we talked it over, Coach. We want to come in at 11.' "And Bill was like, '11? You know, my kids were young once, too. They're up at 6 a.m. and the presents are open by 7. I'll see your asses at 9.'"

The Patriots will now prepare for their Week 17 showdown with the New York Jets, having already clinched a playoff spot with their recent 28-24 victory against the Baltimore Ravens.

