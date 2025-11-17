Former Patriots QB Breaks Drew Bledsoe's NFL Record
For 31 years, New England Patriots quarterback Drew Bledsoe held the NFL record for most completions in a single game with 45. During Week 11 of the 2025 season, an old friend snapped that record.
Jacoby Brissett — the Arizona Cardinals quarterback who had two stints with New England in 2016 and 2024 — completed 47-of-57 passes in his team's 41-22 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Starting in place of the injured Kyler Murray, Brissett threw for 452 yards through the air and a pair of touchdowns, but two interceptions didn't help what was a record-breaking performance.
Brissett officially surpassed Bledsoe and then-Los Angeles Rams quarterback Jared Goff, who both held the record with 45 completions. Bledsoe's performance, a come-from-behind victory over the Minnesota Vikings on Nov. 3, 1994, was one of the greatest games in Patriots history. Bledsoe also threw a league-high 70 passes in the 26-20 overtime win.
Former Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger threw 47 completions in the 2020 AFC Wild Card game, which stands as the postseason record.
In that Patriots win over Minnesota, the team was getting blown out at home, and head coach Bill Parcells decided to switch things up. New England's offense relied solely on the passing attack. Down 20-3 at halftime, backup quarterback Scott Zolak reportedly told the Patriots' second-year quarterback he should start throwing the ball more.
"We got down, but right before halftime, we went two-minute drill and went right down the field and kicked a field goal," Bledsoe recalled to The Athletic. "Scott Zolak still claims that it was his idea — which, whatever — that he went to Parcells and said, 'Hey, why don't you turn the kid loose? Give him the two-minute offense and just let go of the reins for a little bit and see what he can do.'"
Out of halftime, the Patriots rattled off 23-straight points, including a game-winning touchdown grab from fullback Kevin Turner, to give the then-lovable losers a signature win and set the precedent of what a true aerial attack should be. Bledsoe finished with 426 yards and three touchdowns, and New England improved to 4-6 in a year that laid the foundation for the organization's second-ever AFC title in 1996.
"Somebody will probably throw it over 70 times at some point, but of those 70 attempts, 53 of them were after halftime," Bledsoe said. "That record may never go down: 70 pass attempts, zero sacks. Think about that."
While one of Bledsoe's records still remains, Brissett now adds his name to the NFL record books for taking down another.
