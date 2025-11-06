Former Patriots DL Standing Out on Love Island TV Show
A former New England Patriots defensive end is trading the gridiron for the emotional battlefield known as reality TV.
Jotham Russell, who played for the Pats as a practice squad defensive end for much of the 2024 NFL season as part of the league’s International Pathway Program, is currently a contestant on the seventh season of Love Island, Australia — an Australian dating and reality show based on the international “Love Island” franchise. Following the premise of other versions of the franchise’s format, the show features a group of single contestants, known as "islanders" who live together in a luxury villa that is isolated from the outside world, in an attempt to find love.
“Half-Australian and half-Nigerian, Jotham is a family man and wants nothing more than to bring a girl home to meet his loved ones,” as Russell is described by Australia’s 9Now. “He has never had a full-time girlfriend and is ready to find love in the Villa. With sway and a natural style, he will be one to watch early on as he enters the Villa as an OG boy."
In fact, his athleticism and impressive physique are already making him a standout player among his fellow contestants.
Russell’s journey to the NFL was perhaps just as intriguing as his recent foray into the world of entertainment. Having begun his athletic career as front-rower for the National Rugby League’s Brisbane Broncos development squad. Russell then joined the Currumbin Eagles and later before settling with the Tweed Heads Seagulls Under 21 squad — where he played wing, prop and in the backline out wide
Despite receiving an offer to sign with his hometown Canberra Raiders in 2023, Russell instead accepted the chance to play American football. He had previously sent NFL scouts film of his rugby highlights while the league was scouting Australia for potential players.
Due to his 6’4” 240-pound frame, Russell was seen as a potential pass-rusher, drawing comparisons to Washington Commanders’ defender Von Miller and San Francisco 49ers linebacker Fred Warner. He was invited to try out for the NFL Australia camp. After having success during his time there, he was chosen as one of 16 players for the 2024 International Player Pathway Program (IPPP) class — a program designed to give foreign players opportunities in the NFL. Russell spent 10 weeks training with other IPPP prospects at IMG Academy in Florida,
Amusingly enough, Russell described learning American football as being "like learning a new language." To help learn the sport, he brought a Sony PlayStation and downloaded Madden NFL.
Jotham Russell Makes the Move From Rugby to the NFL
Russell was eligible for the 2024 NFL draft along with two other IPPP prospects, but was not selected. Afterwards, he was signed by the Pats in May 2024 as an undrafted free agent, following a successful tryout at the team's rookie minicamp, to play defensive end. He was waived on August 27, and re-signed to the practice squad, where he spent the remainder of the season.
With the Love Island season already in full-swing, it will soon be known whether Russell has found true relationship bliss, or — in paraphrasing country music legend Johnny Lee — if he has been “looking for love in all the wrong places.”
