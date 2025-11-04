Patriots Honored to Take Part in Salute to Service Tributes
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — While the New England Patriots found themselves in the midst of a tightly-contested on-field battle against the Atlanta Falcons in Week 9, it was their game day apparel which reminded them of a far greater fight being fought by America’s bravest.
In addition to earning their sixth-straight victory, the Pats joined the NFL Universe in honoring members of the United States Armed Forces during the league’s annual Salute to Service campaign. Over the course of New England’s 24-23 win over the Falcons at Gillette Stadium, both teams wore military-inspired uniform accessories designed to honor active and retired military members.
Among those sharing their touching connection to the NFL’s month-long initiative were quarterback Drake Maye, cornerback Marcus Jones, running back Terrell Jennings and head coach Mike Vrabel — who wore a customized Patriots vest with the following inscription — inspired by military style — embroidered across its back:
NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS
NATIONAL FOOTBALL LEAGUE
DIV. AFC EAST NE, EST. 1960
SALUTE TO SERVICE
“It’s Salute to Service week," Maye said from his postgame podium. “We met some families yesterday that came to practice that had a fallen soldier, and on the back of my helmet we had J.C. for mine, we honored different players throughout the game. It was Jack Casey. He was a Marines captain, and he passed away last year."
"It was cool to honor that … to honor this week in the NFL … to honor those who serve our country and how they put their lives on the line,” Maye added. “They're the true heroes and it's bigger than football. Just want to say that. We got the win today. That was pretty cool to get the win during that week.”
Jones, who was named the NFL’s defensive player of the month for October, routinely takes the field with a dedication he learned from his father, who has served three-plus decades in the U.S. Armed Forces.
“First off, I want to start out with Salute to Service. It means a lot to me,” Jones said. “I have a father that served 32 years in the Army, so it’s always been big for me. I met a lot of people today and stuff like that. It was definitely heartfelt for me. Being in that space means a lot to me.”
Running back Terrell Jennings, who scored his first NFL touchdown on a three-yard run in the second quarter, shared his emotional bond to those who bravely serve our country.
“This day was special in a way since it was our salute to service,” Jennings said. “I celebrated [soldier] Brett Conway and his life today. Last night, I had also lost a really close friend to my family. So, I was just balling for them today.”
Background on NFL Salute To Service
In November 2011, the NFL announced the advent of their Salute to Service campaign, which showcases the military appreciation work of the NFL and its teams. The program typically takes place every November, with ceremonies on or near the time of Veterans Day.
Throughout the month of November, NFL teams designate a select number of home games as special military appreciation games. During these games, teams display “Salute to Service” banners on their sidelines, in addition to hosting ceremonies to honor the service and sacrifice of our nation’s troops. Camouflage equipment and military apparel are often worn by players and coaches, as well.
Salute to Service has done much to extend the appreciation for U.S. veterans, current soldiers, and their families. It has also helped the NFL to extend their support of programs such as the USO and the Wounded Warrior Project. As a result, the NFL continues to be among the leading organizations to support and honor our Armed Forces.
