Patriots Add Depth at RB, LB for Buccaneers Game
FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots make their final preparations for a Week 10 showdown with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers at Raymond James Stadium, they are adding some much-needed depth to their corps of running backs, as well as their linebackers.
The Pats have announced the elevation of linebacker Darius Harris and veteran running back D’Ernest Johnson from the practice squad to the active roster. Week 10 will mark the second roster elevation for both Harris and Johnson.
Harris was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 3. The 6’2”, 245-pound defender has spent time with the Kansas City Chiefs (2019-23) and Dallas Cowboys (2024) after originally entering the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Chiefs out of Middle Tennessee State in 2019. The 29-year-old has played in 37 games with six starts in the regular season and has registered 55 total tackles, 1.5 sacks, and two fumble recoveries. Harris has also played in seven postseason games and has 2 total tackles. Harris also spent time on the Las Vegas Raiders practice squad in 2023, before being re-signed by Kansas City from the Las Vegas practice squad. He was released by Dallas on Aug. 26.
Harris was elevated for New England’s Week 4 victory over the Carolina Panthers on Sept. 28 and made his New England debut on special teams. He logged 16 third-phase snaps and earned two tackles. While his presence could help mitigate the loss of linebacker Christian Ellis on defense, harris is likely to once again be utilized primarily on special teams.
D’Ernest Johnson is Next RB Up for Second-Straight Week
Johnson is being elevated for the second straight week. He aligned on five special teams snaps, but did not register any statistics in the team’s 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons. Johnson was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 29, following his release from the Arizona Cardinals scout team just one day prior. The veteran is in his seventh NFL season after spending time with the Cleveland Browns (2019-22), Jacksonville Jaguars (2023-24), Baltimore Ravens (2025) and Arizona Cardinals (2025).
The 5’11” 205-pound rusher originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Browns out of South Florida in 2019 and remained with Cleveland through the 2022 season. He signed with Jacksonville as an unrestricted free agent in 2023 and then with the Baltimore Ravens in 2025. Johnson spent time on the Ravens and Cardinals practice squads earlier this season. The 29-year-old was elevated for one game with the Cardinals, during which he ran the ball once for no gain while aligning for 14 snaps on offense.
Overall, Johnson has played in 96 games with three starts and has 215 rushing attempts for 989 yards with 3 touchdowns and 63 receptions for 465 yards. Johnson has also returned 33 kicks for 772 yards.
With his elevation for Week 10, Johnson will join rookie running back TreVeyon Henderson and veteran Terrell Jennings on the game day depth chart. Starter Rhamondre Stevenson will remain on the sidelines as he continues to battle a toe injury. Stevenson missed all three practices held by the Pats this week in preparation for their weekend contest against the Buccaneers.
