Legendary Patriots Tackle Wants To Send Fans To Super Bowl LX

Want to go to the Super Bowl? New England Patriots Hall of Fame offensive tackle Matt Light can help.

As part of his non-profit — the Light Foundation — the legendary Patriots champion is offering fans the chance for an all-expenses paid trip to Santa Clara, California to watch New England play in Super Bowl LX against the Seattle Seahawks.

Speaking with Patriots on SI, Light mentioned how entering into the raffle, which he aptly called "Stairway to Seven" can't hurt — it will only help a foundation close to his heart, as well as offer two fans the trip of a lifetime.

"When your team that you love is playing on the biggest stage and there's so much hype that is in these games, that's when you want to launch something like this, right?" Light said. "Because everyone's excited. So many people have been priced out of this game because of the economy."

The Light Foundation's mission is to help "take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed." | Contributed by the Light Foundation

Light remembers paying for tickets for his family to attend Super Bowl 36 in New Orleans and it ran the Purdue rookie in or around $750. Nowadays, the cheapest ticket on Ticketmaster is just a hair over $5,000. But for fans hoping to snag tickets through the Light Foundation, only a $10 donation enters you, something Light takes pride in.

He created his foundation in 2002, right after his won Super Bowl XXXVI as a rookie. He always wanted to help give back to his communities of New England and Ohio.

Matt Light Wants To Send You, Yes You, To The Super Bowl

'As much as I was playing football, I was in the nonprofit sector and working with kids," Light said. "I think I get it honest. I mean, my mom taught in the in the public school system for 35 years. My father natural born leader and teacher, and has worn many hats and impacted so many people's lives. My sister homeschooled seven kids, right? I mean, it's kind of in our DNA to be a part of these things and my family in general."

The foundation work that Light does is close to his heart. Working alongside other organizations, including the Ron Burton Training Village, he strives to help the youth learn leadership and life skills. Whether it's a hunting trip in Ohio, or a comedy night on April's Fools in Massachusetts, he wants to set the next generation up for future success.

And the Patriots' on-field success is helping out too.

The Light Foundation's mission is to help "take young people out of their everyday environments and provide them with unique opportunities that ignite their passion, purpose, and motivation to succeed." | Contributed by the Light Foundation

"If you're (a) die hard, you'll be in a truck driving out there if you have to go to this game," Light said. "These things have always been good to the foundation and the work we do and the support that it brings. So keep winning, boys, you're helping. You're helping the old timers."

So what is Light's pitch to fans to join the raffle? After all, the odds are slim, right?

"I think people do look at some of these things to say, 'Oh my gosh, man, the number of people are gonna get on this. I mean, I'm not gonna win this thing,' and I like to look at it completely different," Light said.

"I'm a forever optimist, right? If I'm an individual and I put $10 in, or $20 or $50, right, whatever it is, okay? So maybe I got to give up having that really nice macchiato at Starbucks or whatever, right? And in return, I have something that is bigger than life. I mean, yes, sign me up every day. I mean, good with that."

You can enter the Stairway To Seven raffle on the Light Foundation's website here.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!