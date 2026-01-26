How The Patriots Built Their Super Bowl Roster

Like most Super Bowl teams, the 2025 AFC champion New England Patriots wasn't built in a day.

Struggles in drafting players in recent seasons, along with some free agent misses, led to the end of the Bill Belichick and Jerod Mayo tenures. So in came Mike Vrabel and his new staff — on the field and in the front office.

Then the resurgence came. This year's draft class is one of the best in franchise history, top to bottom. Every penny spent in free agency paid off. Each roster move helped turn over a new leaf.

And now the Patriots are just one win away from bringing home their seventh Super Bowl title in franchise history. Here's a look at how, heading into Super Bowl LX, the Patriots' current 53-man roster became what it was.

Building Through The Draft

Jan 25, 2026; Denver, CO, USA; New England Patriots quarterback Drake Maye (10) holds the AFC Championship trophy while speaking to the media after defeating the Denver Broncos in the 2026 AFC Championship Game at Empower Field at Mile High. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images | Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Drafting good players had been like pulling teeth for the Patriots as of late. Swing and misses at the top of the board put the team into tricky situations with their rookies, and it was a main reason why they won just eight games combined the last two seasons. But a small core group from the Belichick/Mayo eras remain. Drake Maye of course was taken third overall in 2024, and just one season later, Vrabel's first draft class in New England has set the standard.

DRAFT PICKS (22): QB Drake Maye, RB Rhamondre Stevenson, RB TreVeyon Henderson, WR Kayshon Boutte, WR DeMario Douglas, WR Kyle Williams, OG Jared Wilson, OG Mike Onwenu, OT Will Campbell, OT Caedan Wallace, OT Marcus Bryant, DT Christian Barmore, DE Bradyn Swinson, LB Anfernee Jennings, LB Marte Mapu, CB Christian Gonzalez, CB Marcus Jones, CB Kobee Minor, S Craig Woodson, K Andy Borregales, P Bryce Baringer, LS Julian Ashby

Adding Stars In Free Agency

Jan 11, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots defensive end Milton Williams (97) celebrates a sack during the second quarter against the Los Angeles Chargers in an AFC Wild Card Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

With Vrabel at the helm, the Patriots spent upwards of $300 million on players this offseason. They went out and added Milton Williams from Philadelphia on a mega contract, They signed Stefon Diggs coming off an ACL, a move that later earned the wideout a Comeback Player of the Year nomination. The veterans on this team aren't coming from college, they're the ones who wanted to sign with the Patriots in the offseason.

FREE AGENTS (19): QB Josh Dobbs, FB Jack Westover, WR Stefon Diggs, WR Mack Hollins, TE Austin Hooper, TE Hunter Henry, C Garrett Bradbury, OT Morgan Moses, DT Cory Durden, DT Milton Williams, DT Khyiris Tonga, DE K'Lavon Chaisson, LB Jahlani Tavai, LB Jack Gibbens, LB Robert Spillane, LB Harold Landry, CB Carlton Davis, CB Alex Austin, S Jaylinn Hawkins

Undrafted Signees Paying Off

Oct 20, 2024; London, United Kingdom; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) in the first half during an NFL International Series game at Wembley Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images | Peter van den Berg-Imagn Images

For most of the 21st century, the Patriots' scouting department made their money in the undrafted free agent pool. Super Bowl heros like Malcolm Butler or Adam Vinatieri weren't drafted and still won rings in New England. This small group has helped in a variety of ways, including rushing the passer, catching some balls and making Pro Bowls as a gunner.

UDFAs (5): WR Efton Chism III, TE CJ Dippre, DE Elijah Ponder, S Dell Pettus, S Brenden Schooler

Waiver Claims, Trades And Practice Squad Poaches, Too

Dec 1, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots linebacker Christian Elliss (53) walks out of the player's tunnel before a game against the Indianapolis Colts at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Even some of the smaller moves from years ago have paid off. Back in 2023, the Patriots used a waiver claim on linebacker Christian Elliss, who quickly carved out a role on special teams for a losing team. Fast forward to present day, and he's become one of the team's best tacklers. Not every move needs to send shockwaves through the league. These ones just helped plug up some remaining holes.

WAIVER CLAIMS (3): QB Tommy DeVito, LB Christian Elliss, CB Charles Woods

TRADES (1): OT Vederian Lowe

PRACTICE SQUAD POACHES (3): C Ben Brown, OT Thayer Munford Jr, LB Chad Muma

