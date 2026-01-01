Patriots Sign Rookie DB to 53-Man Roster

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. – As the New England Patriots prepare to host the Miami Dolphins at Gillette Stadium for their regular-season finale, they have made an addition to their defensive backfield.

The Pats have officially announced that rookie defensive back Kobee Minor has been signed to the 53-man roster from the practice squad.

Minor was drafted by New England in the seventh round of the 2025 NFL draft out of Memphis with the 257th overall pick — thus becoming the 2025 NFL Draft’s “Mr. Irrelevant” as its final pick. The 5-foot-11, 188-pounder, was released by New England on Aug. 26 and signed to the practice squad on Aug. 27. The 23-year-old was elevated for the Patriots Week 2 game against the Miami Dolphins, Week 3 against the Pittsburgh Steelers and Week 17 against the New York Jets. He played on defense for the first time against the Jets and finished with 1 total tackle.

Before arriving at Memphis, Bryant spent three seasons at Texas Tech — from 2020 through 2022 — and one season with the Indiana Hoosiers in 2023. Last season, his lone campaign with the Tigers, Minor played in 11 games, logging 38 total tackles — seven of which went for loss — two sacks, six passed-defensed and two forced fumbles.

Patriots Add OL Brenden Jaimes to Practice Squad

Nov 27, 2022; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Los Angeles Chargers guard Brenden Jaimes (64) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In addition, offensive lineman Brenden Jaimes and cornerback Miles Battle have been signed to the practice squad. Battle and Jaimes were released from the 53-man roster on Dec. 29.

Jaimes was signed by New England to the practice squad on Sept. 1. He was elevated for the games vs. the Carolina Panthers (9/28) and vs. the New York Giants (12/1) and saw action on special teams. The 6-foot-5, 300-pounder was signed to the 53-man roster on Dec. 23.

A five-year veteran, Jaimes originally entered the NFL as a fifth-round draft pick by the Los Angeles Chargers in the 2021 NFL Draft out of Nebraska. The 26-year-old was signed by the Tennessee Titans as an unrestricted free agent on April 17 and was released on Aug. 26. Overall, he has played in 48 regular season games with three starts at center in 2023 and saw action in two postseason games.

Battle originally entered the NFL as a rookie free agent with the Kansas City Chiefs in May 2024, out of Utah. The 6-foot-3, 197-pounder was released by Kansas City after training camp and was signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 15. He was signed to the Pats’ 53-man roster from the practice squad on Jan. 4. He played in his first NFL game in the season-finale vs. Buffalo (Jan. 5, 2025), finishing with two tackles and three passes defensed. Battle was released by New England at the end of training camp this past summer and was then signed to the practice squad.

The 25-year-old was elevated to the active roster for the Patriots’ Week 7 game against the Tennessee Titans on Oct. 19 and saw action on special teams. He was signed to the 53-man roster on Nov. 26. Battle played in five games and accumulated three total tackles.

