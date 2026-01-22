Patriots Get Exciting WR Injury News Before Broncos Game

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue their preparations for their showdown with the Denver Broncos in this weekend’s AFC championship game, they were joined on the practice field by a much-missed fan-favorite on offense.

Pats’ receiver Mack Hollins, who has been on injured reserve since Week 17 of the regular-season, was present at the media portion of the team’s Jan. 22 practice session. As a result, the 21-day window for his potention return from IR has now been opened. Hollins did not participate in the previous day’s session.

Since signing a two-year contract with the Patriots this offseason, the eight-year veteran has not only become one of quarterback Drake Maye’s most reliable pass-catchers, but also one of the locker room’s most prominent leaders.

Unfortunately, the Pats have been without the services for the popular pass-catcher for the past four games due to his being placed on injured reserve with an abdominal injury.

The 32-year-old reportedly suffered the injury in the week leading up to New England’s Week 17 game against the New York Jets. Per league regulations, Hollins was forced to sit out the remaining two games on the Pats’ regular-season schedule, as well their two playoff games, to date.

With his eligibility for return having commenced this week, several Patriots players expressed optimism for Hollins’ return to the field for their conference championship showdown with the Broncos. In fact, Pats’ receiver Kayshon Boutte cold not hide his excitement when speaking with reporters in the aftermath of New England’s 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the divisional round.

“It would mean a lot,” Boutte said via MassLive. “Even before this game, that was the message to our receivers. Me and (Stefon) Diggs come out before the game and we talk together when we come out of the tunnel for warmups and just said, ‘One more game, and we get Mack back.’ But I think it would mean a lot to Mack. We bust our ass to get where we are today, the AFC Championship.”

Mack Hollins’ Presence Would Enhance Patriots Prowess on Offense

Dec 14, 2025; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Mack Hollins (13) reacts after a play against the Buffalo Bills in the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | David Butler II-Imagn Images

Hollins’ blend of size, speed and strength will be a huge addition to the Patriots lineup, should he be activated. At his best, he is an apt blocker, capable of making an impact in the run game as well as aiding in pass protection. At 6’4", 221-pounds, the Rockville, Virginia native also cuts an imposing figure that has made him a popular target in the red zone. Through 15 games to date, he currently ranks third on the team in receiving yards (550) and has scored three touchdowns. The UNC product’s ability to play multiple positions within New England’s offense has earned him the attention of opposing defenses.

Perhaps as important as his on-field prowess, is the ex-Tar Heel’s work ethic — a trait which has already endeared him to his new head coach. As such, Hollins’ skill set and eccentric personality and habits — which include walking around barefoot as much as possible, and eating without utensils — has helped the man who has earned the nickname “Tarzan” continue to tame New England’s receivers room this season, and potentially beyond this weekend’s clash of the AFC’s best.

In addition to Hollins’ return, the Patriots had three notable absences at practice. Center Garrett Bradbury, linebacker Marte Mapu and and pass-rusher Harold Landry were all absent from the session. Cornerback Carlton Davis was participating for the second straight day while wearing a red, no-contact jersey — as he remains in concussion protocol.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!