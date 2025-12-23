Patriots Place TE on Injured Reserve

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. — As the New England Patriots continue to enjoy their 28-24 victory over the Baltimore Ravens in Week 16, they have made an adjustment to their roster, which may be a precursor to another move in the not-so-distant future.

The Patriots have officially announced that they have placed tight Thomas Odukoya on the practice squad-injured reserve list. The 28-year-old was the lone tight end on the Patriots' scout team, with rookie C.J. Dippre having been signed to the active roster in November. New England also employs tight ends Hunter Henry, Austin Hooper and hybrid fullback Jack Westover on their 53-man roster.

Odukoya was originally signed by New England to the practice squad on Oct. 16. He joined the NFL with the Tennessee Titans as a rookie free agent out of Eastern Michigan in 2022 as part of the NFL’s International Pathway Program.

The 6-foot-6, 253-pounder spent the 2022 and 2023 seasons on the Tennessee practice squad. He began the 2024 season on Tennessee’s 53-man roster before finishing the year on the practice squad. Odukoya played in three games last season but did not register any statistics. He began the 2025 season on the Tennessee practice squad before being signed to the 53-man roster on Oct. 11. The Titans released Odukoya on Oct. 14. Odukoya was born and raised in the Netherlands.

Patriots List of Injured Players Continues to Grow

Dec 21, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; New England Patriots running back Treveyon Henderson (32) runs the ball against Baltimore Ravens safety Alohi Gilman (12) during the first half of the game at M&T Bank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images | Mitch Stringer-Imagn Images

Given the Patriots' growing list of injured players, it is far from a stretch to wonder whether Odukoya’s placement on the scout team’s injured list may be a prelude to an upcoming move for the Patriots.

To say that the Patriots were bitten by the injury bug during the first half of their Week 16 matchup with the Ravens may be an understatement. At the start of the second half, the following players had all suffered an injury which required a designation by the team: Right tackle Morgan Moses (knee), defensive tackle Joshua Farmer (hamstring), offensive tackle Thayer Munford Jr. (knee), running back TreVeyon Henderson (head), cornerback Charles Woods (ankle), and interior defenisve lineman Khyiris Tonga (foot) had fallen victim to physical impairment.

While Farmer and Henderson were quickly ruled out, Moses, Woods and Tonga would remain questionable for portions of the game — with the latter two eventually being ruled out. Receiver DeMario Douglas joined the “questionable” ranks after being evaluated for a hamstring injury in the third quarter. Lastly, receiver Kayshon Boutte left the game in the fourth quarter to be evaluated for a head injury.

Needless to say, the Patriots’ extensive list of injured players will be under close watch as the team begins its preparations for Week 17. Following their postgame off day, the Pats will return to the practice fields on Dec. 23 to begin preparations for their Week 17 matchup against the New York Jets.

