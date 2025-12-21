Patriots Projected To Select Tennessee CB in Latest Mock Draft

Tennessee Volunteers cornerback Colton Hood is expected to enter the 2026 NFL Draft, and the New England Patriots are a team that is linked to the physical player.

In one of ESPN's latest mock drafts, the Patriots will be selecting the redshirt sophomore at the back end of the first round of next year's draft, a strong move to help bolster the team's secondary depth. Hood is coming off a strong season for the Volunteers in what was a relatively disappointing year, earning second-team All-SEC honors and being named a semifinalist for the Jim Thorpe Award, given to the nation's top defensive back.

From ESPN's Field Yates: "Under coach Mike Vrabel, the Patriots have made such a leap that they don't have an immediate need to fill if the board falls this way. But the team generally needs more cornerback depth behind All-Pro Christian Gonzalez, as Carlton Davis III will turn 29 in a few weeks."

"Hood has some areas to clean up with his technique, but there's an infectious energy that you see every time you watch him play. He posted 10 pass breakups this season -- his first with Tennessee after spending one season at Colorado and his freshman year at Auburn. Hood loves the challenge of man coverage and can be an aggressive player in run support."

Tennessee defensive back Colton Hood (8) takes down Syracuse wide receiver Justus Ross-Simmons (12) during the Aflac Kickoff Game between the Volunteers and Syracuse held at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Ga., on August 30, 2025. | Brianna Paciorka/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Hood -- expected to be a late first-round player -- is viewed by pro scouts as an early-round prospect, according to 247's Matt Zenitz. In 12 games, Hood recorded 50 total tackles (4.5 for loss), adding nine pass breakups and an interception when playing in coverage. He became the SEC's first player to record a pick-six and score on a fumble recovery in the same season since Alabama cornerback Trevon Diggs and Missouri linebacker Cale Garrett both did it in 2019.

The Patriots Last Took A CB In The First Round In 2023

As Yates mentioned, the Patriots' depth at cornerback is fairly thin. At the top, Christian Gonzalez is entering his fourth year and is a prime candidate for a lucrative extension. But some questions at the bottom half of the room, including young players such as Charles Woods, Alex Austin (IR) and Marcellas Dial (IR) opens the door for a playmaker to be taken at cornerback.

The Patriots aren't afraid of drafting a player from Knoxville. In the 2024 draft, the team's front office selected Tennessee starter Joe Milton in the sixth round to be their third quarterback. Should Hood be the pick when the Patriots are on the clock next year, he would certainly be in line for a larger role in New England than the last time the team turned in the card from his school.

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!