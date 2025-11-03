Patriots Rumored to be Shopping OLB
While the New England Patriots are reportedly in buying mode, it is being rumored that new head coach Mike Vrabel and co. are shopping one outside linebacker in particular.
OLB Anfernee Jennings is reportedly being shopped ahead of Tuesday's NFL trade deadline according to veteran insider Jordan Schultz. The edge rusher started 30 games over the past two seasons but hasn’t started a game this year under the new defensive staff. This latest development comes just over 24 hours remaining until the deadline and after the Patriots unloaded Kyler Dugger and Keion White from the Bill Belichick era.
The Patriots currently rely on late bloomer K'Lavon Chaisson as a starter opposite ex-Tennessee Titan Harold Landry.
Anfernee Jennings Rumored to be on Patriots' Chopping Block
Jennings has been on the rumored trade block for a bit — rumors previously surfaced in August surrounding a potential departure from New England.
Jennings has 199 total tackles on his career so far and was originally drafted by the Patriots with the No. 87 overall selection of the 2020 NFL Draft. The Alabama alum also has 6.5 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.
This year — Jennings, 28, has seen action in six games for eight tackles.
Jennings is currently signed to a three year, $12 million contract with the Patriots. $5.5 million is guaranteed, including a $3 million signing bonus, and the deal was reached in March 2024.
Vrabel has talked positively of Jennings in the past, especially in the absence of White following an initial healthy scratch of Jennings against the Las Vegas Raiders.
“I think Anfernee is very ready,” Vrabel previously said of Jennings. “I had to make a tough decision last week ... we can only have so many guys active. I’m excited to see Anfernee play. He’s always been prepared, and taken advantage of his opportunities. He’ll continue to do that, I would imagine, on Sunday. He’ll play hard and physical and be ready to go.”
The previously mentioned deal surrounding White sent that particular edge rusher to San Francisco in a Day 3 pick-swap agreement; Jennings would be the latest edge rusher dealt out.
Reports surrounding Jennings have varied. Some say he hasn't been the best scheme fit for Vrabel's defense, with others citing he has worked his way back up the depth chart and is adjusting well.
“Obviously, as a competitor, you want to play,” Jennings has said. “But you can only control what you can control ... I just look forward to going out and doing my job to help the team win.”
Following Week 9's 24-23 win over the Atlanta Falcons, New England remains the best team in the AFC while now being tied for the best record in the league.
