Patriots' Stefon Diggs Reveals Surprising Injury
FOXBOROUGH, MA. — New England Patriots receiver Stefon Diggs is no stranger to overcoming injury to achieve success on a football field.
Just over one year ago, Diggs appeared in just eight games for the Houston Texans, due to suffering a season-ending ACL tear — an injury which not only ended his Texans tenure, but also threatened the start of his 2025 campaign with the Pats.
Yet, the two-time All-Pro returned to the field in near-record time to become one of the Patriots’ most productive and most reliable pass-catchers in a revitalized New England offense. Through 11 games this season, the Maryland product leads New England’s receivers with 59 catches for 659 yards, while scoring three touchdowns.
Amazingly enough, Diggs recently revealed that he has been playing at such a significantly high level with a broken finger. When his revelation raised the eyebrows of nearly every reporter in Patriots locker room, the 31-year-old downplayed the injury, saying it's the "least of my worries."
Stefon Diggs Has Helped Transform the Patriots Offense
From earning two first-team All-Pro selections to becoming a four-time Pro Bowler, Diggs is well-versed in being considered among the top players at his position. As such, it has become clear that Diggs has immediately upgraded the Patriots’ current pass catching group. His sure hands, ability to accelerate and precision route-running provide the team with a talent which has eluded them in recent seasons. Diggs is currently on pace to top 1,000 receiving yards for the seventh time of his career — having previously done so for six straight seasons from 2018-2023.
Diggs’ skill set has seemingly become a solid complement to the style of quarterback Drake Maye, as well. The Pats starter has turned the collective heads of NFL analysts with his athleticism and ability to create plays when forced off-platform. With Diggs in the fold, Maye now has a veteran weapon capable of putting himself in position to make plays on multiple types of throws.
Given Maye’s on-field performance, and the sideline wisdom and counsel of both head coach Mike Vrabel and offensive coordiantor Josh McDaniels, Diggs feels validated by his decision to join the Patriots in the offseason. In addition to his three-year, $69 million deal, the four-time Pro Bowler believes that the allure of getting the best of both worlds when it comes to quarterback and coaching staff correctly drew him to New England.
“I feel like it was like a conglomerate,” Diggs said. “Young quarterback who showed some promise, showed some skill set, can throw the ball, is mobile being young. But then also (offensive coordinator Josh) McDaniels. He’s been around the game for a long time. Homecoming for him. He’s called a lot of great plays here. And then Vrabel. So it was a group effort with everybody for me personally.”
While Diggs’ injury has done little to alter his performance, the veteran wideout is likley to enter New England’s Week 12 matchup with the Cincinnati Bengals from a position of strength. Not only did he receive an additional few days rest — the result of the Pats’ having played their Week 11 game against the New York Jets learner in the week — he is also set to face off against one of the statistically problematic defenses in the NFL. Cincinnati has allowed the most receiving touchdowns (25) of any NFL team this year while surrendering the second-most passing yards per game (257.3) in the league.
