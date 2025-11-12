Patriots Teammates Share Memories of Unsung WR After Passing
Stephen Starring, one of the more underrated New England Patriots of the 1980s, passed away at the age of 64 on October 18. The wide receiver — who spent five seasons with the Patriots and was also utilized in the special teams game — was a third round pick by the franchise and was among the league's best returning kicks.
The top two wideouts on those Patriots teams (Stanley Morgan and Irving Fryar) garner the most attention, but Starring was right behind them. Alongside Cedric Jones, the wide receiver room in 1985 was a complementary piece for one of the franchise's most proficient offenses.
A Pair of 1980s Patriots Pay Respects to Teammate
Some of Starring's former teammates spoke to Patriots on SI about what they remember about Starring, and what he meant to the organization.
"I was not on the '85 team, but I played with him my rookie year in 1986," running back Reggie Dupard said. "He, of course, is from Louisiana, As I am as well. He is from Fenton, Louisiana, which is close to Lake Charles. My wife is from that area and her brother told me the day after he passed. He said he had not been looking well. He was a legend in that area."
Starring's NFL career began in 1983 after a fantastic four-year stint with McNeese State. The dual-threat in college and eventual inductee into the school's athletic Hall of Fame, switched over to wide receiver when coming to New England. When he joined the Patriots, he made a quick impact, grabbing 17 passes for 389 yards — good for second-most on that team — and a pair of touchdowns.
"He was sort of laid back, but a real good teammate," Dupard continued, talking about how Starring helped him adjust to the NFL after being drafted out of SMU. "We clicked really well being from the same state. He and Stanley Morgan would give me tips on route running. I was not familiar with the passing game because we did not throw the ball a lot in the Southwest Conference. He will be missed."
"He was our third receiver," Dupard said. "He was a track guy that played quarterback in college. He was a good athlete!"
The quick Starring was one of the NFL's top threats in the return game. In 1985, he was second in the AFC with 48 returns. He totaled 1,012 yards in the regular season, and in Super Bowl XX against the Chicago Bears, he returned seven kicks (which was one shy of setting the all-time record in a single game).
"Stephen was a multi-talented player who played a key role in our team’s success," running back Craig James said. "His talents provided the kind of depth all great teams need for success."
After his time with the Patriots was over, Starring had stints with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Detroit Lions and Los Angeles Raiders. He retired in 1989 and finished his career with nearly 2,400 yards in the return game.
Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!