Rookie DB Continues to Grow In Patriots' Defense

When the New England Patriots selected California safety Craig Woodson in the fourth round of last year's draft, it was hard to imagine they had these expectations for the rookie so early on.

But they've got them.

Woodson recorded five tackles, three passes defended and his first-career interceptions in a 28-16 victory over the Houston Texans in the AFC Divisional Round. There were conversations about how the Texans' defense was the cream of the NFL crop, but Woodson and his teammates helped try and prove their own worth.

"We heard a lot of talk about the Texans' defense, but at the end of the day, we worry about us," Woodson said postgame. "We worry about this defense, we worry about getting stops, worry about going out there and dominating. That's what we did, but we're proud of everybody on this defense."

It was a strong showing for the Patriots' unit against Houston. They forced the Texans' offense into five turnovers, including four of them thrown by C.J. Stroud. When Woodson got his pick, he got up to run before being clocked by Woody Marks. He was later given a questionable status before returning to the game.

Jan 18, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots safety Craig Woodson (31) celebrates an interception in the second half against the Houston Texans in an AFC Divisional Round game at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images | Brian Fluharty-Imagn Images

"I think I got comfortable with the guys around me. Everybody cheering me on, giving me support, allowing me to know that they've got my back. I think that's made things easier for me, and I'm blessed to have the teammates I have."

Woodson Has Been A Steal For New England

It's been a fantastic start to his pro career. Woodson has been one of the team's consistent starters on defense since the start of the season, and hasn't missed a game.

Now, he's headed to the conference championship in Year 1.

"I don't think it's hit me yet, but I'm blessed, that's all I can say," Woodson said. "Blessed for my first year to be going to the AFC Championship, and we just want to keep this thing going. Take one day at a time and when it's time to play, it's go time."

Make sure you bookmark New England Patriots on SI for the latest news, exclusive interviews, film breakdowns, and so much more!