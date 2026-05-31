Patriots 2026 FB Preview: Free Agent Signing Leads The Way

You can't have a New England Patriots offense under offensive coordinator Josh McDaniels without a productive fullback. Heath Evans, James Develin, Jakob Johnson. The team has always relied on using the position to their advantage.

That's why they went out and signed Reggie Gilliam to a three-year contract in free agency back in March. The former Buffalo Bills UDFA became a really productive player in the AFC East for years, and now will become a core part of New England's offensive plans.

While on paper, he's certain to win the job, the Patriots still have a few other players that have showcased their abilities at the position in the past. Nothing has been set in stone just yet.

As we head through the late spring/early summer practice portion of the year, we'll be taking a look at each of the position groups on the Patriots ahead of the 2026 training camp slate. Today, we have the fullbacks, a pretty crowded room all things considering.

Current Depth Chart:

Reggie Gilliam (#44) - Seventh Season, First With Patriots

Jack Westover (#37) - Third Season, Third With Patriots

Brock Lampe (#46) - Second Season, Second With Patriots

Joining Gilliam on the fullback depth chart are Westover (who was a tight end convert last summer) and Lampe, who's summer injury forced Westover to change positions in training camp. Both guys had real arguments to be made to make the 53-man roster before the team went out and brought in Gilliam. Now, they're competing for a practice squad spot.

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

2025 Season In Review:

Last season, Gilliam was one of the NFL's best fullbacks. Mainly used as a lead blocker, he also chipped in on plenty of special teams snaps as well. He played in all 17 games for the Bills, and despite just racking up 28 total yards of offense (24 receiving, four rushing), he became a fan favorite in Western New York.

Back in New England, Lampe had signed with the team as an undrafted free agent out of Northern Illinois. He was destined to make the roster, I was sure of it, before an under-the-radar foot injury prematurely ended his season in training camp. That forced the Patriots -- who wanted to use a fullback -- to have Westover move from tight end.

Westover made the roster and played in every single game last season. He only caught one pass in the regular season, and was athletic enough to run some routes. There was clearly struggles though from the 26-year-old, who did get better as the year progressed. He re-signed on a one-year RFA tender, but it was clear New England needed an upgrade.

Strengths:

When you look at all three of the fullbacks, the first thing that pops out is the athleticism. Gilliam has the confidence in himself to run routes in New England's offense, and he proved it during the team's first open OTA practice of the spring.

The same goes for Westover and Lampe. Westover played 317 snaps on offense and 238 snaps on special teams last year, and has proven to be a more-than-capable route runner at the NFL level. He had been on New England's 53-man roster as a receiving tight end in 2024, and showed off his quick first step last year. The blocking wasn't as crisp, but that's what Lampe brings.

Jul 28, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots fullback Brock Lampe (46) heads to the practice fields for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Lampe spent time with the top offensive unit last summer, and the 23-year-old is the prototypical fullback build. If you miss Develin's talents on the field, Lampe is the closest you'll get to the former Super Bowl champion. The 23-year-old has great sound blocking skills, and the speed to get to the second level.

Weaknesses:

The thing that stands out though is the lack of true offensive production. Obviously, having your fullback not being the focal point of your offense is ideal, but it doesn't seem like they will end up making that much of a dent statistically. Gilliam says he's been watching film of Develin running routes, so you may see some of those this season, but he's only caught 16 career passes.

Westover has only caught one, and Lampe has never suited up for a game. It's fun to talk about how they may chip into the passing, but until it's been proven, it's really hard to be able to hang your hat on it. All three players feel like they'll be lumped into more blocking roles, and maybe get a chance for a reception or two in the red zone.

2026 Outlook:

Sep 7, 2025; Orchard Park, New York, USA; Buffalo Bills fullback Reggie Gilliam (41) warms up prior to the game against the Baltimore Ravens at Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images | Gregory Fisher-Imagn Images

Gilliam is captain material for the Patriots. His spot isn't going anywhere, he's well-spoken and become one of the most enjoyable guys to watch on the field when it comes to both blocking and special teams. Ideally, the Patriots would want to keep one of the two backups around

That's why the three preseason games are going to be so crucial. Between Lampe and Westover, who will impress more? How does the proven fullback stack up against the convert? Maybe Westover switches back to more of a full-time tight end this summer. There's options for some roster/practice squad manipulation here.

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