Several Patriots Veterans Who Need Impressive Showings At OTAs

The New England Patriots are slated to hit the practice field for OTAs this week, and it will be the first opportunity for reporters to see the full squad practice together ahead of the 2026 season. While yes, not everyone will be there (sessions are optional to attend) and it will be the furthest thing from full speed, it's another part of the team-building process.

As team building goes, it could be a big few practices for some veterans on the roster gunning for spots on the football team next season. Whether it's someone who was on last year's team that lost in Super Bowl LX or a free agent signing on their second NFL contract, not all veterans are guaranteed a spot on the 53-man roster when the calendar turns to fall.

Here are five players that have some seasons under their belt that are going to need to perform well during the next few weeks of organized team activities.

FB/TE Jack Westover (Third Season)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots tight end Jack Westover (37) exits the field after the loss against the Seattle Seahawks in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Westover was originally a tight end during his rookie season in 2024, but switched to fullback last summer after an injury to Brock Lampe. He was alright, not perfect, as a fullback in 2025 and is unlikely to keep that role after the team signed Reggie Gilliam to a three-year deal in free agency.

How He Can Impress: Carving Out TE Role

For the young Washington alum, fullback is out of the question. He'll need to shine in the tight end room, and force the Patriots to keep four this year. Hunter Henry/Eli Raridon/Julian Hill all feel like locks to make the roster, but if Westover can start adding some legitimate route running skills to the table, it could be an interesting discussion come cutdown day.

G/T Caedan Wallace (Third Season)

Jul 24, 2024; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots offensive tackle Caedan Wallace (70) walks to the practice field during training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

A third round pick back in 2024, Wallace has bounced around New England's offensive line since being drafted. He's had time at tackle before practicing at guard last season. Wallace hasn't been able to carve out a true role in the Patriots' offense and is one of the few players from the pre-Mike Vrabel era to remain on the roster.

How He Can Impress: Improve At Guard

New England's depth at guard is thin. Ben Brown is the top interior backup, and Mehki Butler/JonDarius Morgan/Jacob Rizy are all first or second year players that haven't played a single NFL snap in the regular season. Wallace could have the inside track if he gets better at both guard spots.

DT Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (Fifth Season)

Nov 17, 2024; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots defensive tackle Jeremiah Pharms Jr. (98) lines up against the Los Angeles Rams during the second half at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Pharms, like Wallace, is a holdover from the previous regimes at head coach. But unlike Wallace, he's been able to contribute on the field in spurts. He's spent plenty of time on the practice squad, and has been a frequent call-up since signing. Pharms has the ability to be a nice rotational pass rusher from the interior of the defensive line.

How He Can Impress: Keep Trending Upwards In Crowded Room

The Patriots group of defensive tackles is bunched up, and Pharms truly hasn't done enough to warrant a roster spot heading into the summer. If he can start to stack days this spring and show that his talents are far better than some of the other young players at his position (Eric Gregory, Leonard Taylor III, Travis Shaw, David Blay Jr.), then Pharms could be in the conversation for a depth job.

LB Jesse Luketa (Fifth Season)

Arizona Cardinals linebacker Jesse Luketa (43) celebrates a sack against the New York Jets during the second quarter at State Farm Stadium in Glendale on Nov. 10, 2024. | Michael Chow/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

The first external free agent to sign this offseason, Luketa really hasn't strung together a extremely successful NFL career so far. Since being drafted by the Arizona Cardinals in 2022, Luketa has recorded just 35 total tackles and three sacks. Mainly a special teamer, he is on the outside looking in heading into OTAs.

How He Can Impress: Add Pass Rush Skills To Defense

His three sacks don't jump off the box score, but with the Patriots revamped their edge rushers this offseason, there's a crease for Luketa to sneak in. Dre'Mont Jones and Gabe Jacas are newcomers to this defense and are likely starters, but it's still a fairly thin room overall. If Luketa can impress the coaching staff more than second-year players Elijah Ponder and Bradyn Swinson, his defense could get him onto the field more.

LB Chad Muma (Fifth Season)

Feb 8, 2026; Santa Clara, CA, USA; New England Patriots safety Dell Pettus (24) is congratulated by linebacker Chad Muma (49) after a tackle against the Seattle Seahawks during the first quarter in Super Bowl LX at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Muma was a late waiver claim by New England last season and quickly became part of the team's special teams units. Spotting a trend? The Patriots have plenty of players that can be factors on special teams units, but don't really add much on the defensive side of the ball. Muma is like that, as the 26-year-old played just 24 defensive snaps with the Patriots in 2025.

How He Can Impress: Remind Staff Of Jack Gibbens, Marte Mapu

Gibbens signed a new contract with the Arizona Cardinals and Mapu was traded to the Houston Texans. Both of those linebackers had big roles on special teams as well. If Muma can come out of the gate and make the Patriots coaches think, "Hey, No. 49 reminds me of those two linebackers we had last season," that's the ideal role for the former Jacksonville Jaguar in New England.

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