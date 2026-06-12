Five Takeaways From Patriots Mandatory Minicamp That Absolutely Matter

The New England Patriots' three-day mandatory minicamp came and went, and now the team heads off into their month-long break for the summer. The practices, ranging from highly competitive to just being a simple walkthrough, allowed reporters to get a better look at what's going on with the team ahead of the 2026 season.

"When you don’t have a lot of expectations, you can’t be disappointed," head coach Mike Vrabel said on hwo he felt like the week has gone. "I just felt like there hasn’t been much complacency. I think the guys have worked. We’ve had great leadership, added some good leaders and good pieces, and we are continuing to build and hopefully prepare for a long journey."

Here are five things that stood out from the Patriots' practices this week, all of which could have major in-season implications at some point in the year.

Christian Gonzalez, Kayshon Boutte Both Return In Limited Capacities

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots cornerback Christian Gonzalez (0) arrives to the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

The two names that didn't show up at OTAs returned for minicamp, but not in full capacity. Both Gonzalez and Boutte were limited in the reps that they took, each for different reasons.

Gonzalez could be in line for a mega contract extension in the near future, and appears to be in the middle of a hold-in. Other than stretching lines and individual drills, the cornerback just stood off to the side and watched. Was that always the plan and was it something the team assumed would happen?

"I think that’s just something that Christian and I talked about, and making sure that the most important thing is that we’re on the same page, which we are," Vrabel said.

For Boutte, he's been mentioned in trade circles as a possible departure after the A.J. Brown trade. It's been reported that he'd be open to being dealt as he enters the final year on his rookie contract, but has also made it clear he'd like to remain with the Patriots.

At camp, he's taken part in some 11-on-11 reps, but hasn't been used at the high level he was at a year ago. It's a pretty crowded wide receiver room, and despite returning to the lineup this week, Boutte hasn't been a full participant enough to fully stand out.

"I wouldn’t mind being here. I do want to be here, obviously," Boutte said. "I mean, at the end of the day, I do want to be here. So whether that’s X, Z, F, like just whatever I got to do, that’s best for me. Whether it’s learning the playbook more, moving around — There’s only one football. There are five of us, you know? But that’s football."

Starting Offensive Line Taking Shape

Jun 10, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots guard Alijah Vera-Tucker (75) works with coaching staff during minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

There wasn't really a question about what the Patriots' starting offense line was going to be this year. For months, it has been expected to be Will Campbell (LT), Alijah Vera-Tucker (LG), Jared Wilson (C), Mike Onwenu (RG) and Morgan Moses.

We've gotten a better look at this this week, with some potential backups also rounding into form. Moses -- entering his second season in New England -- didn't participate in any of the three practices, part of a load management schedule put in place by the coaching staff.

Instead, first round rookie Caleb Lomu has begun to work in as the starting right tackle. He's also been able to kick inside and practice at left guard while Vera-Tucker remains in the process of returning to 100% health-wise.

"He is getting a lot of reps. I love the versatility," Vrabel said of Lomu. "I think when you get a young player, their willingness to learn and just adapt and adjust. There hasn’t been, “Oh my gosh, I’m so used to this.” I think it’s all new to him. So, his flexibility and versatility has been something that I think has stood out. He learns quickly, usually doesn’t make the same mistake twice."

The rest of the group has remained intact, and two of the young returners from a year ago -- Campbell and Wilson -- have impressed early on.

"I think (Campbell's) worked hard, conditioning, pushing himself and pushing that group," Vrabel said. "I think it’s been really good to see him and Jared push that group. So, I’m excited about that."

A.J. Brown's Immediate Connection With Drake Maye

Jun 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) arrives on the practice field for minicamp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

Instantly, you can see the connection that is beginning to take shape for Brown and Maye. They've begun to improve each day on the practice fields, and just opens the door for plenty of possibilities offensively.

The two biggest highlights of the week were both impressive catches from the new Patriots wide receiver. He had a 15-yard back-shoulder fade over cornerback Kindle Vildor that helped give fans a taste. In the final practice, Brown had a twisting touchdown grab over safety Craig Woodson. The "WR1" talent has been on display early and often.

"It’s hard not to get excited," Maye said. "I know he’s been a great player in this league. He’s gone everywhere. He’s been a guy that you see on SportsCenter the next day, making plays and scoring. The best thing about him, he’s been a winner. He knows what it’s like to win, and he’s someone in that room that we were looking for. I think that’s the best thing."

It's been a passing-heavy start to camp, especially in the red zone. That's where Brown can succeed in this offense: Winning 1-on-1 routes and grabbing jump balls over defenders. It's a talent the Patriots haven't really had since Randy Moss was traded to New England back in 2007.

While the chemistry looks good right now, the goal is to have it running even smoother for training camp.

"That’s the plan," Brown said about meeting up with Maye during the next month. "To try to find some time to try to build more and more. You know, obviously, we’re going to talk and do all those things, but most importantly, we gotta continue to perfect our craft."

Gabe Jacas Still Hasn't Been Spotted

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

Every Patriots player is signed to a contract, except for Jacas. The second round pick remains unsigned and unaccounted for at minicamp, just an extension of when he didn't participate in both rookie minicamp and OTAs.

It's starting to become a little bit of an issue, as the player the Patriots drafted to be the cream of their pass rushing crop has yet to take a meaningful rep as a pro. Maybe it's because of an offseason procedure he had or that he's hoping for more guarantees in his second-round contract. Right now, his head coach isn't explaining if there is a reason why.

"I don’t attribute it to anything other than he’s not here, and that he’s not under contract at this current time," Vrabel said. "I don’t want to say that there’s a reason for it, other than that that’s what it is right now."

Jacas is now losing valuable ground to lean how to become a pro. He's missed double digit practices to start his rookie season and will enter training camp well behind his peers. Despite that, the team is confident in the edge rushers they have right now on the field.

"That’s a good group," Vrabel said. "I’m excited about adding Dre'(Mont Jones), the development of (Elijah) Ponder and (Bradyn) Swinson. We added (Jesse) Luketa and some young guys," Vrabel said. "That group has done a nice job."

Elijah Ponder Making A Name For Himself

Jul 23, 2025; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots edge Elijah Ponder (91) walks to the practice field for training camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | Eric Canha-Imagn Images

In the wake of Jacas not participating, one unsung member of last year's defense has started to trend in the right direction. Ponder -- an undrafted free agent out of Cal Poly in 2025 -- has worked into the starting defense at edge, a sign of his growth as a defender over the last few months.

While it's hard to truly evaluate players at a physical position without any pads on, Ponder has passed the test so far.

"He’s always going to fight. He’s not going to say much. He’s very intelligent. He’s big, he’s athletic," outside linebackers coach Mike Smith said. "He’s done some kind of freaky stuff this spring, coming around the edge at the top of his rush that you’re like, ‘Oh wow, that’s pretty nice to see."

Ponder may give way to Jacas and Harold Landry, who's also been absent this week, when they return to the field. For now, the second-year edge rusher is one of the biggest winners of minicamp.

"But again, let’s get the pads on and see if he can do that stuff when the bullets are flying," Smith said. "But he’s had a really good camp, and he has made some big strides."

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