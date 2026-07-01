Patriots Rookies Get Less-Than-Ideal Placements In Latest Rankings

We are still way too far from the start of the 2026 NFL season to be truly getting the most decisive rookie rankings. After the teams have gone through OTAs and mandatory minicamp, we've gotten looks at the incoming rookie classes, including the group drafted by the New England Patriots.

The Patriots selected nine players in April's draft, and have high hopes for a group expected to help fill in the gaps from last year's Super Bowl-losing squad. They moved up and down the board to bring in young help at offensive tackle, edge rusher, cornerback and linebacker.

But one NFL draft analyst isn't as high on the Patriots' first two selected rookies compared to some other highly-drafted players. On SI's Justin Melo ranked the first 50 picks from the first two rounds, and the Patriots got the stick instead of the carrot.

Utah offensive tackle Caleb Lomu (28th overall) and Illinois edge rusher Gabe Jacas (55th overall) were ranked 35th and 47th on Melo's 50-player rankings, respectively.

Were these rankings fair, or a bit too harsh into their NFL careers? Let's dive in.

Caleb Lomu Ranked Lower Than Draft Slot:

For Lomu, a lot of what the Patriots drafted him on is on expectations. A left tackle for the Utes in college, there really isn't a clear path into the starting lineup in New England. Will Campbell has that spot locked down going into his second season, while veteran Morgan Moses has performed well on the other side.

May 9, 2026; Foxborough, MA, USA; New England Patriots tackle Caleb Lomu (74) works with tackle Dametrious Crownover (68) during the New England Patriots rookie camp at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Eric Canha-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lomu has worked in both spots during the spring, as well as some snaps at guard, but has yet to be given a spot in the starting lineup. For that reason, he's ranked below some offensive linemen that were taken in the first round (Pittsburgh's Max Iheanachor was ranked 27th, while Miami's Kadyn Proctor was ranked 31st).

"The New England Patriots aren't asking first-round pick Caleb Lomu to play right away," Melo wrote. "He'll be their swing tackle as a rookie while preparing to replace aging right tackle Morgan Moses next season. That plan should work out nicely for Lomu, who is still developing his profile after displaying some rawness on tape."

It's a perfectly fair ranking, especially when you consider the fact that Lomu was the final offensive tackle taken in a pretty deep group coming out of college. The future is there with him, and the coaching staff is more than happy about his development, but it's not outrageous to see a clouded outlook for him right now.

"He’s been an unbelievably coachable player. He’s young, he’s big, he’s athletic and he’s willing to learn," head coach Mike Vrabel said earlier in the offseason. "He’s excited about learning. Where he plays, we want to end up with the five best linemen. He’ll have the ability to play both sides."

Lomu's ranking is right where it should be. For Jacas, you could argue that his is too high.

Gabe Jacas Remains A Major Question Mark:

He's ranked 47th out of 50 players, and the Patriots traded three picks to move up and get him. How could he possibly be ranked too high?

New England Patriots edge rusher Gabe Jacas walks on the field during the team's rookie minicamp. | Contributed by Sophie Weller / PatriotsWire

Considering he's yet to sign his rookie contract, has only appeared at one offseason practice (and did not particpate) and is going through what Vrabel called a "procedure," you could make the argument that he should be ranked last at this point in time.

"Gabe Jacas was a situational pass rusher with tremendous burst and power off the line. He compiled 11 sacks this past season at Illinois," Melo wrote. "Once officially signed to his rookie contract, the New England Patriots will be getting an edge defender who can eventually replace Harold Landry III and/or Dre'Mont Jones."

The talent is not a question for Jacas, who's expected to become a real terror for offensive linemen off the edges. It's also not unheard of to see second round draft picks, especially in recent seasons, wait to try and get as much guaranteed money out of their contract as they can.

It's just a bit odd that he's yet to show his face at any team event, practice or otherwise, since the Patriots' rookie minicamp back in May. While he may be more talented than the players who were ranked behind him, it's hard to see what's transpired so far as a positive in any way you look at it.

We still have plenty of time until Lomu, Jacas and the rest of the 2026 rookie class steps onto the field for their first meaningful snaps of NFL football. Will the Patriots duo prove their worth? They certainly can, but it would take a bit of time.

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