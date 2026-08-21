How the Texans Can Replace Jayden Higgins, Plus 10 Other Things You May Have Missed Across the NFL This Week

The Texans were one of several teams to be hit with unfortunate injury news this week, as wide receiver Jayden Higgins suffered a torn ACL during practice on Tuesday. The injury reportedly occurred during red zone 11-on-11 drills. Higgins fell awkwardly and couldn’t immediately get back up before eventually limping off the field.

The 23-year-old is coming off a rookie season where he hauled in 41 receptions for 525 yards and six touchdowns, and as noted by Sports Illustrated’s Albert Breer had “taken a major step forward,” heading into his second campaign. Instead, Higgins will now miss all of 2026.

Houston will now look to replace the 2025 second-round pick’s production ahead of a season in which its Super Bowl aspirations have never been higher . In-house, they’ll likely lean more heavily on Higgins’s fellow 2025 selection Jaylin Noel, fourth-year pro Xavier Hutchinson and Tank Dell—who missed all of last season after dislocating his knee and tearing multiple ligaments in the ’24 playoffs.

If the Texans want to add another body to their room, however, there are also a handful of options available on both the trade and free-agent market.

The first name that comes to mind is Patriots wide receiver Kayshon Boutte . The fourth-year pro reportedly requested a trade out of New England this spring amid the team’s successful pursuit of A.J. Brown . Boutte developed into MVP runner-up Drake Maye’s favorite deep target last season—averaging a whopping 16.7 yards per catch—but with Romeo Doubs now in the mix as well, his opportunities in 2026 will seemingly be limited.

Another trade option? Giants wide receiver Darnell Mooney, who teams have been calling New York about regarding his availability, according to USA Today ’s Art Stapleton . The 28-year-old signed a one-year, $10 million contract with the Giants this offseason.

And finally, there’s the free agent market , which features an older—but certainly experienced—slew of veterans to be had.

Whichever way they choose, it’d ultimately be wise for the Texans to make a move at the position. Their dreams of hoisting the franchise’s first Lombardi Trophy may depend on it.

Anyway, here are 10 more things you may have missed this week across the NFL.

Fernando Mendoza’s second preseason appearance spoiled by ugly pick-six

It wasn't a great night for Fernando Mendoza. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Fernando Mendoza’s second career NFL appearance was a far cry from his first .

Starting under center for the Raiders in their preseason bout against the Texans on Thursday night, the rookie No. 1 pick commanded the offense for the entire first half. Over five drives, he completed just 53% of his passes for 86 yards, posted a 42.6 passer rating and led Las Vegas to just three points.

Oh yeah, and on their first possession, he threw an ugly pick-six to linebacker Wade Woodaz that gave Houston a 7–0 lead.

“That can’t happen,” Raiders head coach Klint Kubiak told ESPN’s Laura Rutledge of the interception heading into halftime. “I gotta help him a lot more than I am.”

George Kittle gets promising news on Achilles injury

George Kittle is rehabbing a torn Achilles tendon. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tight end George Kittle is among the surplus of 49ers players currently dealing with injuries. Fortunately for San Francisco, he’s reportedly on the right track.

As noted by ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Thursday night, Kittle met with Dr. Neal ElAttrache—who performed his surgery on the torn Achilles he suffered late last season—this week for what was described as “an encouraging visit.”

“Kittle’s recovery is ahead of schedule,” Schefter wrote on X . “And it gives him a legitimate chance to play in the regular season opener in Australia against the Los Angeles Rams.”

The 32-year-old is a seven-time Pro Bowler, two-time first-team All-Pro, three-time second-team All-Pro and arguably quarterback Brock Purdy’s favorite target. Needless to say, his return would be more than welcome by the 49ers’ offense.

Cowboys, Saints each fined $500,000 for fighting at joint practice

Brian Schottenheimer and the Cowboys hosted the Saints for a joint practice on Tuesday. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Saints visited the Cowboys’ training camp in Oxnard, Calif., this week for a joint practice ahead of their preseason game this weekend, and things got pretty chippy between the two teams.

According to ESPN’s Katherine Terrell, several fights occurred across both fields when the teams split up to work against each other's offenses and defenses. Punches were thrown and drills had to be stopped multiple times. “One player tossed a helmet in one instance,” wrote Terrell . “And in another skirmish, a player was body-slammed to the ground.”

These transgressions led to each team being fined $500,000, as the league reportedly put an emphasis on displaying sportsmanship during joint practices this summer.

“All clubs were reminded by memo prior to training camp of their responsibility in preventing unsportsmanlike behavior at joint practices that has the potential to result in injury,” an NFL spokesperson said in a statement to ESPN.

New Orleans made its way to Woodland Hills, Calif., for another joint practice—this time with the Rams— on Thursday. Our own Gilberto Manzano was there , and says there were no fights between the two sides.

Vita Vea signs extension with Buccaneers, putting end to trade request

Vita Vea signed a one-year extension with the Buccaneers. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Vita Vea’s trade request from the Buccaneers has come to an end, and likely in the way he wanted it to all along. As first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter, the star defensive tackle is signing a one-year, $30 million contract extension to remain in Tampa Bay.

The deal ties him to the club for the next two seasons and includes $6 million in new money for 2026.

“Vita is exactly the type of player and person we want to build around in Tampa Bay,” Buccaneers general manager Jason Licht said in a statement Wednesday. “He has been a dominant force in the middle of our defense, an exceptional teammate, and a tremendous leader in our locker room. One of the keys to our recent success has been our ability to draft, develop and re-sign core, foundational players who set the standard for what it means to be a Buccaneer. As one of our team leaders, Vita has played a big role in establishing that winning culture, and we are excited to have him continuing to help lead the way as we pursue our next championship.”

Vea was named the ninth-best defensive tackle in the NFL by Sports Illustrated heading into 2026. Since being drafted in ‘18, he’s amassed 256 total tackles, nine pass deflections, three forced fumbles and 35 sacks. The 31-year-old has also served as a team captain since the ‘22 season.

Lions TE Sam LaPorta could miss beginning of season with hip injury

Sam LaPorta is dealing with a hip injury. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Jared Goff may be without one of his favorite targets to begin the 2026 season.

After tight end Sam LaPorta missed multiple days of training camp this week with a hip injury he suffered in a recent practice, coach Dan Campbell didn’t sound particularly confident in his availability for the start of the upcoming campaign.

“I don’t know,” he said Thursday when asked if LaPorta’s ailment could linger into the regular season. "I feel like we’ll be OK, but I don’t know.”

“It flared up a little bit,” Campbell also said about the injury itself. “A little aggravated. But we feel good long-term about him. We’ll rest him for a little bit here and [let] it calm down.”

LaPorta, 25, missed the majority of the 2025 season after undergoing back surgery in late November. Still, he’s emerged as one of the league’s top tight ends since being drafted in 2023. As a rookie, LaPorta hauled in 86 receptions for 889 yards and 10 touchdowns throughout the regular season before posting 176 receiving yards during Detroit’s playoff run, the most ever by a rookie tight end in NFL history.

Jaguars acquire G Daniel Faalale from Giants for late-round pick

Daniel Faalele is headed to the Jaguars. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Jaguars needed some help along their battered offensive line, and that’s exactly what they got on Wednesday with the addition of Daniel Faalele.

Days after news broke that offseason signing Patrick Mekari recently underwent back surgery, Jacksonville executed a trade with the Giants, sending a 2027 sixth-round pick to New York in exchange for the veteran guard in Faalele.

Drafted in the fourth round by the Ravens in 2022, Faalele played 65 games with Baltimore over the past four seasons—including starting all 17 across both ’24 and ’25. He now joins the Jaguars as a depth piece behind rookie third-round pick Emmanuel Pregnon and veteran Ezra Cleveland.

Jets RB Breece Hall to miss several weeks with groin strain

Breece Hall will miss the next several weeks with a groin strain. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jets fans were forced to hold their breath earlier this week before ultimately letting out a sigh of relief.

During practice in New York on Monday, running back Breece Hall reportedly pulled up and fell down after catching a swing pass out of the backfield. The non-contact injury forced trainers to tend to his right thigh.

Luckily, coach Aaron Glenn shared after practice that Hall has a groin strain and that the Jets “don’t think it was a big deal.” He later told reporters on Tuesday that the running back will be out two to three weeks, but will be ready for the regular season.

Hall, 25, ran for 1,065 yards last season—a career-high—and was rewarded with a three-year, $45.75 million contract extension this past March.

Ravens lose C Danny Pinter for season with torn patellar tendon

Danny Pinter signed with the Ravens this offseason. | USA TODAY Sports

Ravens center Danny Pinter was carted off the field during his team’s joint practice with the Vikings on Wednesday, and according to multiple outlets, the diagnosis isn’t good.

As reported by NFL Network’s Mike Garofolo and Ian Rapaport , Pinter suffered a torn patellar tendon in his knee. The Baltimore Sun then confirmed the news, adding that he will miss the entire 2026 season .

“I think we are still getting some different opinions and things like that,” Baltimore coach Jesse Minter told reporters on Thursday when asked about Pinter’s knee. “So, we will see how it shakes out, but it looks like he will definitely miss some time.”

Pinter, 30, signed a one-year deal with the Ravens this offseason and was competing for the team’s starting center position.

Chargers C Tyler Biadasz out indefinitely with knee injury

Tyler Biadasz signed a three-year deal with the Chargers this offseason. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Speaking of teams losing their starting centers to injury, the Chargers will be without Tyler Biadasz “indefinitely” as they approach the start of the 2026 season.

The 28-year-old center—who signed a three-year, $30 million contract with Los Angeles this offseason after being released by the Commanders—was carted off the field during his team’s joint practice with the 49ers on Tuesday. He reportedly suffered damage to his ACL , as well as other additional injuries, and will meet with more doctors to get more clarity.

After losing starting tackle Rashawn Slater to a torn patellar tendon last offseason, the Chargers’ poor injury luck in training camp has now continued in 2026.

Giants sign RB Najee Harris, cut WR JuJu Smith-Schuster

Najee Harris signed with the Steelers this week. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Giants swapped a pair of former Steelers on their roster this week, signing veteran running back Najee Harris before parting ways with wide receiver JuJu Smith-Schuster.

Harris joins a New York running back room led by Cam Skattebo and Tyrone Tracy, and the six-year veteran will look to jumpstart his career after tearing his Achilles last season.

“Anybody that’s watched him play knows what type of a back he is,” New York coach John Harbaugh told reporters upon signing Harris. “He’s a downhill, physical runner. I’ve played against him a lot. I have a good feel for who he is as a player.” Harris spent the 2025 season with Harbaugh’s brother, Jim, and the Chargers.

Smith-Schuster, meanwhile, was buried on the Giants’ wide receiver depth chart behind the likes of Malik Nabers, Darius Slayton and Malachi Fields, among others, and unfortunately became a roster casualty.