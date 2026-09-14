Patriots Week 1 Snap Count Analysis: OL Stays Healthy, Secondary Nearly Spotless

The New England Patriots were just a few snaps away from pulling out an upset win in the season opener. Instead, compounded mistakes in the fourth quarter gave the host Seattle Seahawks a 13-10 win on Wednesday night.

"It's such a long season," head coach Mike Vrabel said postgame. "We're going to hold our head up high and we have nothing but the utmost confidence in .... everybody on this football team."

You can learn a lot from a team's snap counts, and the Patriots are no different. Despite the loss, a lot of positives came out of the outcome. Let's break down some of the biggest storylines in all three phases of the game, and what we might be able to take into Week 2.

Offensive Snaps:

OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (71, 100%), OT Will Campbell (71, 100%), OG Mike Onwenu (71, 100%), C Jared Wilson (71, 100%), QB Drake Maye (71, 100%), OT Morgan Moses (71, 100%), RB Rhamondre Stevenson (60, 85%), TE Hunter Henry (54, 76%), WR Mack Hollins (50, 70%), WR DeMario Douglas (44, 62%), WR Romeo Doubs (40, 56%), TE Eli Raridon (38, 54%), WR A.J. Brown (31, 44%), FB Reggie Gilliam (13, 18%), WR Kyle Williams (12, 17%), RB Corey Kiner (8, 11%), RB Lan Larison (3, 4%), OG Greg Van Roten (2, 3%)

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks safety Julian Love (20) tackles New England Patriots running back Rhamondre Stevenson (38) during the first quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

My biggest takeaway from the offensive side of the ball? The linemen up front stayed healthy and reliable. In the preseason, the Patriots suffered a trio of offensive line injuries, forcing some changes to the depth players. We got to see all five starters remain on the field the whole game, a good sign for the protection of the Patriots' franchise quarterback in Maye.

Another big takeaway was only two tight ends getting snaps, even though four were active. It was clear that Henry and Raridon (who scored a touchdown) were the top options ahead of backups Cameron Latu and UDFA Tanner Arkin. With A.J. Brown out for an extended period of time with a high-ankle sprain, expect more heavy personnels with the tight ends and Hollins as an added weapon.

Defensive Snaps:

S Craig Woodson (50, 100%), LB Robert Spillane (50, 100%), S Kevin Byard (50, 100%), CB Christian Gonzalez (50, 100%), LB Christian Elliss (49, 98%), CB Carlton Davis (49, 98%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (42, 84%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (39, 78%), DT Milton Williams (33, 66%), DT Christian Barmore (30, 60%), DT Cory Durden (28, 56%), CB Marcus Jones (24, 48%), S Dell Pettus (20, 40%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (19, 38%), DT Joshua Farmer (9, 18%), DT Leonard Taylor III (7, 14%), CB Charles Woods (1, 2%)

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against New England Patriots safety Kevin Byard III (31) during the third quarter at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

On the defensive side of the ball, the secondary was nearly flawless in terms of staying on the field. The top four options (Byard, Woodson, Gonzalez, Davis) played all, but one snap during the game. Davis got banged up early and was replaced by Woods before subbing back in.

Some interesting wrinkles including Durden and Pettus slotting into the starting lineup. Durden got the nod over the veteran Barmore, who would end up out-snapping him by the end of the game. Jones — who had the most snaps out of any player on the defensive line — racked up six pressures in his Patriots debut.

Special Teams Snaps:

S Dell Pettus (20, 91%), EDGE Gabe Jacas (20, 91%), LB Namdi Obiazor (20, 91%), CB Charles Wooda (16, 73%), TE Cameron Latu (14, 64%), LB Darius Muasau (14, 64%), FB Reggie Gilliam (12, 55%), EDGE Elijah Ponder (11, 50%), CB Channing Canada (11, 50%), WR Mack Hollins (8, 36%), S Jaylen Reed (8, 36%), P Mitch Wishnowsky (7, 32%), LS Julian Ashby (7, 32%), EDGE Dre'Mont Jones (6, 27%), DT Milton Williams (6, 27%), DT Christian Barmore (6, 27%), RB Lan Larison (6, 27%), CB Marcus Jones (5, 23%), K Andy Borregales (5, 23%), TE Eli Raridon (4, 18%), WR Kyle Williams (4, 18%), TE Tanner Arkin (4, 18%), S Craig Woodson (3, 14%), LB Robert Spillane (3, 14%), LB Christian Elliss (3, 14%), EDGE Quintayvious Hutchins (3, 14%), DT Cory Durden (2, 9%), DT Leonard Taylor III (2, 9%), OG Alijah Vera-Tucker (2, 9%), OT Will Campbell (2, 9%), OG Mike Onwenu (2, 9%), OG Greg Van Roten (2, 9%), OT Dametrious Crownover (2, 9%), OT Caleb Lomu (2, 9%)

Sep 9, 2026; Seattle, Washington, USA; Seattle Seahawks kicker Jason Myers (5) makes a field goal during the fourth quarter against the New England Patriots at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

We hadn't gotten a confirmed answer on who would handle the kick return duties, but both Kyle Williams and Larison got opportunities on Wednesday. With wide receiver Efton Chism III inactive and Larison a single-game practice squad elevation, it feels like Chism could end up returning some kicks in the near future. UDFA cornerback Canada was a top gunner, a replacement for injured Brenden Schooler.

The Patriots had several "core four" players — the ones who played on kickoff, kick return, punt and punt return. Those players were Jacas, Latu, Muasau, Obiazor and Pettus. Obiazor had a really nice debut, recording a pair of tackles on the kicking team.

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