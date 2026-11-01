Will Patriots WR Efton Chism Have Another Career Game Against Miami?

Three of the six New England Patriots (4-3) wide receivers will be absent Sunday afternoon, as they will try and attempt to escape a 1-5 Dolphins team with a victory.

Mack Hollins (calf) and Romeo Doubs (shoulder) are currently on the injured reserve and ineligible to play. A.J. Brown, who made his return to play in Week 6 after missing four weeks with an ankle injury, is out on Sunday with a knee injury.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) misses a catch in the end zone in the first half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Butler II-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

This leaves the Pats with receivers DeMario Douglas, Kyle Williams, and Efton Chism III, as well as Ryan Miller, who was elevated from the practice squad ahead of the trip to Miami.

Last Time Chism Stepped Up

A majority of New England's games have been played with just four active receievers. In those games, Chism stepped up in a big way.

Oct 4, 2026; Orchard Park, New York, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) makes a catch for a touchdown as Buffalo Bills cornerback Davison Igbinosun (21) defends during the fourth quarter at New Highmark Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark Konezny-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In Buffalo, the second-year player collected 42 yards, including a stellar one-handed catch to win the game for New England. The following week, he caught 5 passes for 57 yards in a dominant win over Las Vegas.

Now, Chism will be asked to be a dependable asset for the offense, as the Patriots face a Miami defense that allows 227.5 pass yards per game and is bottom-10 in passing touchdowns allowed.

Newly acquired Patriots wide receiver, Ryan Miller: pic.twitter.com/4h5RjwaotL — Colby Shannon (@cjshannon7) October 19, 2026

The Game Plan to Incorporate Chism

In the wake of their receiver injuries, Drake Maye has turned to other offensive pieces like tight ends Eli Raridon and Hunter Henry, and running back Rhamondre Stevenson.

With that being said, it's likely Maye will find those targets often on Sunday. But, when looking to the outside perimter or deep down the field, Chism may be the first choice.

Oct 18, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots tight end Hunter Henry (85) celebrates his touchdown with wide receiver Efton Chism III (86) during the second half against the New York Jets at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"Pop" Douglas is another common target of Maye's, but his completions come when other players are drawing away defenders. To get Douglas open, Chism will have to be a threat that Miami shows extra concern for.

This is why Chism plays an important role in Sunday's offensive gameplan. The more Maye finds the former undrfated free agent, the more opportunities the offense will have to score.

Oct 11, 2026; Foxborough, Massachusetts, USA; New England Patriots wide receiver DeMario Douglas (3) celebrates with teammates after catching a thirty-five-yard touchdown pass from quarterback Drake Maye (not pictured) against the Las Vegas Raiders during the first quarter at Gillette Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Sunday's forecast predicts buckets of rain and potential thunderstorm, so New England may also look to their run game to push their offense. However, when Maye looks downfield, Chism will be a a frequent target.

On Friday, head coach Mike Vrabel said, "Everybody comes in and prepares as a starter. We've had to use guys from the practice squad, and if needed, we'll have one of those guys ready. I know that they all are."

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