3 Sneaky Chiefs Offensive Weapons Raiders Must Monitor

The Las Vegas Raiders are trying to pull off a major victory against the Kansas City Chiefs, which would keep them undefeated and earn them a win over a division rival.

The Chiefs look like a resurgent offense, as they haven't been explosive in the last few years, which has led to their lack of success on that side of the ball. The Raiders have been excellent on defense this season, so slowing down the Chiefs is key to moving on to 4-0.

Las Vegas Raiders DC Rob Leonard | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Which Chiefs offensive stars must the Raiders watch for? Let's identify them and how the Raiders can slow them down.

Wide Receiver Jalen Royals

Jan 4, 2026; Paradise, Nevada, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) warms up before a game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen R. Sylvanie-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Royals has played limited snaps this season, but he has been impactful when on the field for the Chiefs.

In 22 snaps, Royals has three receptions for 17 yards and a touchdown. He is a talented player, and the Raiders should not discount what he can bring to the table as a depth receiver for a team that has struggled to defend the Chiefs in years past.

Royals is fast, but he isn't incredibly refined as a route runner, which probably explains why he hasn't played many snaps. If the Raiders do see him on the field, they should limit his ability to win downfield, which would eliminate a major element of Kansas City's offensive attack.

Running Back Emmett Johnson

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs running back Emmett Johnson (10) carries the ball against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kenneth Walker III has been the superstar in the backfield this season, but the Raiders should not discount what Johnson has brought to the Chiefs in limited snaps.

Johnson has carried the football 16 times for 56 yards through three games this season, serving as an impressive depth back for a Chiefs team that hasn't been able to run the ball effectively in the Patrick Mahomes era. He may earn more carries in this game if the Chiefs don't want to wear down Walker.

The Raiders must be smart about fitting the run and attacking the gaps, as Johnson will beat them if he has the ball in his hands. Don't let the 53 snaps fool you; the Chiefs like what they have in Johnson.

Wide Receiver Tyquan Thornton

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Tyquan Thornton (2) celebrates after an overtime win against the Indianapolis Colts at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

A player who has been off an impressive start as he looks to revitalize his career, Thornton's speed will be dangerous for the Raiders.

Thornton has six receptions for 108 yards this season, playing for the Chiefs for the second year after being traded from the New England Patriots. The Raiders cannot allow Thornton to get behind their defense, or he will make explosive plays.

A game like this is why the Raiders should be glad to have Treydan Stukes back at safety, as he should be able to limit what Thornton can do. If Las Vegas can slow him down, it can slow the Chiefs' offense down.