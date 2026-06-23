6 Raiders Defensive Players With Millions on Line in 2026

HENDERSON, Nev.—The 2026 Las Vegas Raiders are under 40 days from the start of their NFL Training Camp, and it is one of the most intensely followed and analyzed rebuilds in NFL history.

Raiders Are Young

KLINT KUBIAK | DARRELL CRAIG HARRIS, ON SI

GM John Spytek had an enormously successful 2026 NFL Draft, aided by a bevy of talented UDFA players. The Silver and Black rebuild is predicated on returning to their old identity to establish their new one.

With 11 players entering their money year and as many as 12 rookies who could make the team, it is already evident that the 'Raiders' rebuild following the collapse of 2025 is underway.

Money Year

Las Vegas Raiders GM John Spytek, Owner Mark Davis | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

For most NFL players, the trajectory is not that of Brock Bowers, who came in and, in his rookie year, became the best player at his position in the NFL. He is a unicorn.

Instead, most players take a developmental route, and the best franchises understand that if you trust your scouting and drafting process, you must demonstrate patience as players mature.

Year three in the NFL is when an NFL team expects a player to emerge and show them who they are and what they are.

GMJohn Spytek | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

As one executive eloquently told me, “Before your money year we talk potential, and after it we talk production, and we know that. Simple as that.”

Yesterday we detailed the five offensive players entering their money year, and today we switch sides to the defense led by new DC Rob Leonard.

The Defense

Tommy Eichenberg, LB

Tommy “Freaking” Eichenberg is a tough-as-nails linebacker from Ohio State who has not yet flashed for long periods of time.

Tremendously talented and tough, he has at times looked robotic rather than fluid, and we have not yet seen the fluidity that was his trademark with the Buckeyes. The talent level is there for sure, but the Raiders added multiple additional linebackers this offseason because they need certainty for the future.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders linebacker Tommy Eichenberg (44) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

This is an enormous year for Tommy as we all wait to see whether he emerges as a starter with a long-term trajectory or, perhaps, as more of a role player, which would put his long-term future with the Raiders in doubt.

Similar in personality to Brock Bowers, he is quiet and reserved, but a very warm young man who is well respected for his work ethic and love for the game. The talent and skill set clearly say he can emerge, in this money year, it is time.

Jonah Laulu, DT

No one on this defensive list has done more than Laulu. He is the Energizer Bunny, relentless. Seemingly every week, he gets better, a true testament to his work ethic and commitment to playing this game at its highest level.

He is secure, but he has a chance to go from a significant contributor to stardom. His motor skills are what set him apart. It can be the first rep of practice or the last, and the effort is the same. His new DC, Rob Leonard, loves him, so that doesn’t hurt, and it is literally impossible not to like his warm personality and the genuine love and appreciation he has for this opportunity.

Aug 23, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; Las Vegas Raiders defensive tackle Jonah Laulu (96) against the Arizona Cardinals during a preseason NFL game at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

What impresses me about Laulu is that he has a very short memory; he can make a mistake or a great play, and he goes right back to work. The best do that. Similar in personality to Adam Butler, Laulu is a blue-collar grinder who carries tremendous respect in the locker room. He is part of the long-term vision, and, fortunately, it is in his hometown of Las Vegas.

Decamerion Richardson, CB

Perhaps no player on this list has more pressure on him than DeCam. He has all the things only God can give in size and speed, and he can play in this league. His issue, like most, is the money year concept, which has been putting it all together in sequence. Stacking up consistency.

The Raiders in the last two draft classes and free agency have invested heavily in CB, and while there is nobody rooting against the terrific young man, he has a lot to prove, and to prove quickly. The Raiders are not going to sit idly by during this rebuild; they are on a mission to fix every part of this team as quickly as they can.

Jan 5, 2025; Paradise, Nevada, USA;Las Vegas Raiders cornerback Decamerion Richardson (25) against the Los Angeles Chargers in the first half at Allegiant Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

There is a job wide-open for him, but he needs to hit the turf on July 28, for the first practice of training camp, ready to make an impression immediately. This is his moment, this is his time. We can no longer write about his potential; now it must be about his production. He can do it, and now is his moment.

Tristin McCollum, S

The most intriguing player on this list is McCollum. He is talented and tough as nails. In NFL terms, this is his money year despite having been around longer, similar to Brandon Johnson, the WR we previewed yesterday.

He can play in the NFL, and he can flash, but he has to make the most of camp. The Raiders have invested significant capital in the safety spot; it is a weak point for sure. He has a golden opportunity to make a move immediately in camp, but he, like DeCam, must be ready day one and make plays that the coaches can’t ignore right away. He has the skill set and the mindset, but again, as with most of these young men, it isn’t about potential anymore; this is all about production.

Tristin McCollum | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

Brennan Jackson, LB

There is perhaps no player among the entire 11 entering their money year who grips me more than Jackson. One Raiders coach earlier this year reminded me, “Don’t sleep on him,” as to what he can do. He has not been consistent, like most of these young men, but he has a motor, a competitive fire, and a very impressive drive.

He has the skill set for sure; the question with him is: at a position like LB on the Raiders roster, will he show his coaches the consistency? There are some talented youngsters on this roster, younger than him, who can flash as well. What will determine whether or not he can make it is consistency. I know this organization believes in him, but his potential isn't for guys in their money year. He needs to come out flying to the football and around the football, and show mastery of what Rob Leonard wants. The flashes are bright, the disappearances are disappointing.

Brennan Jackson | Darrell Craig Harris, OnSI

Cameron McGrone, LB

This former Michigan Wolverine is another player who has been around the league for more than three years, but in the NFL's playing-based grading system, he is entering his money year. This is his last chance to make it in the NFL.

He has the size and skill set to be here, and the fact that he has stayed in the game is a testament to his character as a person, but this could very well be his last shot. Potential doesn’t matter for him anymore; it is all about production now. He can’t flash, he can’t show up, and quietly do his job. This team has a ton of youth that can fill that role, and would be ahead of him. He has to step in right now, play at a level of consistency he has yet to reach, and maintain it.

Cameron McGrone | Darrell Craig Harris, On SI

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