Why Run Game Must Be Raiders' Main Offensive Focus

The Las Vegas Raiders' running game needs to be effective if they want their offense to have better results next season. All signs point to the Silver and Black having an offense that will put up more points than we have seen in the past. It also points to this offense as a run-first one under head coach Klint Kubiak. That is the style of offense he likes to run. We have seen it during his time as a play caller in the NFL, and it will not be any different going into his first season as a head coach.

The Raiders already had a good young, talented running back in Ashton Jeanty, who was the franchise's first-round pick in the 2025 NFL Draft. He is just getting started and will have a better season under Kubiak. That did not stop the team from finding another running back to go along with Jeanty, forming that thunder-and-lightning backfield that many teams like to have. Kubiak made sure that his backfield had that going into the new season.

May 20, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) speaks during a news conference during organized team activities at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

That new running back is rookie Mike Washington Jr. Washington was selected by the Raiders in the fourth round of the 2026 NFL Draft. He is looked at like one of the draft's steals. How he fell all the way to the fourth round remains a mystery, as many experts and scouts had him going much higher.

The Raiders took advantage and got themselves an explosive running back. He is expected to be Jeanty's backup, but given how Kubiak likes to use his backs, he will have a good role in this offense next season.

Mike Washington Jr. Looking To Add Value to Raiders Offense

May 2, 2026; Henderson, NV, USA; Las Vegas Raiders running back Mike Washington Jr. (30) runs through a drill during a Rookie Minicamp at Intermountain Health Performance Center. Mandatory Credit: Candice Ward-Imagn Images | Candice Ward-Imagn Images

Jeanty Needs To Be Preserved

Yes, Jeanty wants to be that running back that puts his team on his back, but Kubiak is not going to run Jeanty into the ground. He wants to work his running backs and be smart about it. For this team to have success, these two will have to have a good season. The running game is going to open up a lot of different things for the offense. The passing game is going to benefit from having these running backs on its roster.

Kubiak is going to have a good plan for these backs, and it will go a long way for this team. These two backs are going to be here for a long time, and now they will look to make it count.

Mike Washington