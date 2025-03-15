Rams Benefit in New Post-NFL Combine Mock Draft Part.5
The post-NFL Combine world is a wild one as the race to the NFL Draft gets put into another gear. In this five-part series, we're going to go through what I believe will be the result of the 2025 NFL Draft based on combine information and general discussions that take place around the NFL Draft.
The first six selections shocked the league as team scrambles to make trades and selections. The next five helped stabilize the draft with no trades being made. However, Denver made a massive move to kick off part three. Part four sets up the Rams to make a bold and controversial pick.
RD 1. PK. 23: The Green Bay Packers select Emeka Egbuka. GM Brian Gutekunst said at his podium session at the NFL Combine that he was happy with what he had in place in terms of his offensive line and then immediately gave guard Aaron Banks generational money. Basically don't believe a word he says. It's a new era in Green Bay and that means getting Jordan Love some help.
RD 1. PK. 24: The Minnesota Vikings select Tate Ratledge. While the Vikings offense was firing on all cylinders in 2024, the one weak spot was the interior offensive line. Considering that pressing need and some of the moves the team has made since the combine, Ratledge comes off the board.
Ratledge was listed by several SEC defensive lineman as the best offensive lineman they played against all season.
RD 1. PK. 25: The Houston Texans select Josh Conerly Jr. The Texans were always going to draft an offensive lineman as far as the discussions went. While it was believed they would address their interior offensive line, trading away Laremy Tunsil changed that.
Conerly is a plug and play player who will do well in Houston's revamped offense.
RD 1. PK. 26: The Rams select Walter Nolen. In one of the most shocking moves of the draft, the Rams take another defensive lineman. While Sean McVay and Les Snead stayed home, the belief is that they will take the best player available, even over a cornerback.
They Rams could see Nolen as a pass rush specialist who needs the right environment to succeed, and while the position is not a pressing need, fresh ranks lead to better defensive production and for GMs like Snead, there's always positional needs because injuries occur. Perhaps the Rams would have beaten the Eagles had Braden Fiske not left the game with an injury, for example.
